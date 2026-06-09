Mentors Moving & Storage Marks Five Years as a Top-Rated Moving Company in Bakersfield, CA

Mentors Moving & Storage

After five years serving Bakersfield and Kern County, Mentors Moving & Storage celebrates 1,200+ annual moves and a 4.7-star service record.

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mentors Moving & Storage is marking five years of service in Bakersfield, a milestone that reflects steady growth, a strong local reputation, and thousands of completed relocations across Kern County. Since opening its Bakersfield operation in 2020, the company has built a track record that has made it one of the most recognized names for residents and businesses planning a move in the southern San Joaquin Valley.Over the past five years, the company has completed more than 1,200 moves per year and relocated well over 100,000 square feet of office space. That volume reflects a mix of household relocations, apartment moves, senior transitions, and commercial projects handled throughout Bakersfield and the surrounding communities of Kern County. As experienced local movers in Bakersfield , the team has focused on short distance relocations within a 60-mile radius of its Gilmore Avenue facility, while also handling moves across town and to nearby neighborhoods.A central part of the company's approach has been crew training. Every team member completes a 160-hour training program before working a job, covering safe lifting, furniture protection, packing standards, and customer communication. Company leadership credits that preparation for the consistency customers have come to expect over the past five years."Reaching five years in Bakersfield is something our whole team is proud of," said a spokesperson for Mentors Moving & Storage. "We have grown by doing the basics well, showing up on time, protecting people's belongings, and being clear about pricing. That is what has earned us repeat customers and referrals across Kern County."The company's reputation is reflected in its review history. Mentors Moving & Storage holds a 4.7-star rating across roughly 692 reviews and has collected more than 300 five-star reviews on Google. It also maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, a signal of its commitment to transparent service and customer resolution.As a full-service moving company in Bakersfield, CA , the company offers more than transportation. Its services include packing and unpacking, office and commercial relocations, senior moving assistance, piano moving, and labor-only moving help for customers who need loading and unloading without a truck. The company also operates a 60,000-square-foot secure storage facility that is monitored 24 hours a day, giving customers both short-term and long-term options during a transition.Beyond local work, the company has expanded its reach for customers leaving the region. As long distance movers in Bakersfield , the team handles relocations beyond 60 miles, including out-of-state and cross-country moves. Each long distance customer is assigned a dedicated moving coordinator who provides updates while belongings are in transit, a service designed to reduce the uncertainty that often comes with a major relocation.The Bakersfield branch is part of a larger network that includes locations in Phoenix and Tempe, Arizona, and Santa Rosa, California. That footprint allows the company to support interstate moves between California and Arizona using its own crews and equipment rather than relying entirely on outside partners.Bakersfield's growth has shaped the company's first five years. The city is the county seat of Kern County and the ninth most populous city in California, with a population of more than 403,000. As an agricultural and energy hub, the area continues to draw families and professionals, which has kept demand strong for reliable relocation services. The company says its understanding of local neighborhoods, from Seven Oaks to Stockdale Estates and the downtown core, has helped it tailor moves to the realities of each community.Mentors Moving & Storage is fully licensed and insured, operating under USDOT number 2911596, MC 981013, and CAL P.U.C. number T-190845. The company emphasizes that proper licensing and compliance remain a priority as it enters its sixth year of service.

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