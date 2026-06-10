Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Confront Surge in Seattle Pedestrian and Commuter Highway Accidents

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Seattle Personal Injury Trial Attorney Casie of Karns & Karns. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.

Trial attorney Casie joins forces with the firm’s specialized Pacific Northwest litigation to protect victims from rapid corporate insurance settlement traps.

Seattle is experiencing an influx of delivery vehicle networks, corporate commuter shuttles, and rideshare traffic navigating complex pedestrian-heavy infrastructure” — Bill Karns

SEATTLE , WA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, an award-winning national trial powerhouse with over $300 million recovered for the injured, has announced an aggressive expansion of its Commuter Safety and Catastrophic Injury Division in Washington. Operating from its flagship office in downtown Seattle's Columbia Center and an office in Bellevue, the family-owned trial firm is deploying deep courtroom resources to protect motorists, rideshare passengers, and pedestrians navigating the increasingly hazardous Puget Sound transport gridlock.The Seattle Reality: Low-Visibility Commuter Hazards and Pedestrian RightsThe Pacific Northwest transit corridors face unique safety strains. Prolonged seasonal rain, poor visibility, and intense traffic density along Interstate 5, Interstate 405, and State Route 520 have triggered a severe spike in high-impact highway collisions, distracted driving pileups, and devastating street-level pedestrian strikes in downtown metro hubs."Seattle is experiencing an influx of delivery vehicle networks, corporate commuter shuttles, and rideshare traffic navigating complex pedestrian-heavy infrastructure," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "When a distracted motorist or commercial vehicle strikes a pedestrian or causes a highway collision, insurance adjusters move immediately to limit corporate liability. They prey on the chaos of the moment, offering fast, undervalued electronic payments before the victim even knows the true extent of their spinal or soft-tissue injuries. We are here to put an end to that exploitation."The Pacific Northwest Advocate: Meet Casie, Trial Attorney To ensure that injury victims receive unmatched courtroom representation from day one, Karns & Karns manages its Washington litigation in-house under a specialized, elite trial unit anchored by powerhouse personal injury attorney Casie:Casie, Trial Attorney: A veteran Washington personal injury advocate, Casie brings more than 13 years of fierce litigation experience to the firm's Seattle office. Having successfully represented both sides of the courtroom in complex motor vehicle crashes and premises liability cases, Casie possesses a unique, inside-out understanding of insurance defense strategies. She leverages this insider knowledge to outmaneuver corporate carriers, combining a relentless work ethic and creative problem-solving to secure maximum justice for plaintiffs.The Courtroom Reality: "Advertising Operations" vs. True Trial LawyersWith the Puget Sound media market heavily saturated by legal advertising, Karns & Karns cautions the public to look past highway billboards and evaluate a firm’s actual courtroom willingness."Seattle is flooded with high-volume advertising, but a billboard has never won a verdict inside a courtroom," said Mike Karns, founding partner. "Many massive marketing engines function primarily as settlement mills. Their model relies on turning over thousands of cases quickly for whatever minimal check an insurer throws at them, avoiding the courtroom because true trials cost time and money. At Karns & Karns, we do not function as a referral mill. We prepare every single commuter and pedestrian accident for a jury, and that trial-ready reputation is what forces corporate insurance companies to pay top dollar."The Washington No-Fee GuaranteeKarns & Karns ensures that elite, powerhouse trial representation is completely accessible to every working family in Washington without financial risk:Zero Upfront Costs: It costs nothing out of pocket to hire the firm and immediately halt aggressive insurance adjuster calls.Firm Advances 100% of Expenses: Karns & Karns pays for all accident-scene reconstruction, data-log retrieval, and expert medical testimony.No Win, No Fee: The firm is compensated only if it successfully secures a financial recovery. If there is no recovery, the client owes nothing.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:Karns & Karns is a family-owned personal injury and trial law firm with a national reputation for courtroom excellence. Backed by over 2,500 five-star reviews, the firm specializes in catastrophic car accidents, commercial trucking crashes, motorcycle collisions, pedestrian injuries, and institutional abuse claims without ever functioning as a referral mill.Washington Office Locations:Seattle Office (Primary Dateline): 701 5th Ave, Suite 4200, Seattle, WA 98104Bellevue Office: 10900 NE 8th St, Suite 1000, Bellevue, WA 98004General Inquiries:1-800-4THEWIN (1-800-484-3946)Hablamos Español. Llámenos para una consulta gratis y confidencial.

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