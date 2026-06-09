Austin Alliance Group Founder Speaks at Sold-Out Austin Business Journal Panel

Logo for Austin Alliance Group Lisa Blanton on a Panel for the Austin Business Journal Table of Experts: The future is fractional

Lisa Blanton joined Central Texas leaders to discuss how companies are using fractional roles to support growth.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Alliance Group (AAG) founder and CEO Lisa Blanton was a featured panelist at Austin Business Journal ’s sold-out Business Insights event, “The Future Is Fractional 2026,” presented by Amplify Credit Union.The luncheon brought Central Texas business leaders together for a discussion on how companies are using fractional executives and senior specialists to support growth without adding full-time leadership roles before the business is ready. The event sold out ahead of time and had a waitlist, reflecting the growing interest among Austin-area founders, executives, and business owners in more flexible ways to build leadership capacity.Blanton joined Bart Davis, CEO and Co-Founder of 512Financial; Robert Gilbreath, Fractional CMO Executive and Marketing Consultant; and Ellen Wood, CEO of vcfo. The conversation was moderated by Stacy Armijo, Chief Experience Officer at Amplify Credit Union.“Events like this give us the chance to learn from the doers, the people actively modernizing the work experience here in Texas, while showing our commitment to the needs of local businesses,” said Armijo.The panel covered how fractional leadership is being used across finance, marketing, HR, operations, and other parts of the business. Speakers shared where the model works well, where it can fall short, how companies should approach hiring fractional support, and how AI is changing the way senior leaders work.“Fractional work is really just-in-time support,” said Blanton. “It starts with the client’s need. What gap are they trying to fill? What expertise would help them make a better decision or move through a specific stage of growth? Sometimes AAG can fill that role directly. Sometimes the most helpful thing we can do is connect them with someone we trust who is better suited to the need.”Blanton brought the HR, leadership, and team-building perspective to the discussion, drawing on her background as a former CFO and her work with entrepreneurs, founders, and growing organizations through Austin Alliance Group. During the conversation, she also spoke about AI and accountability, comparing the adoption of AI in business to the shift from hand-drawn plans to computer-aided design in construction and engineering. Tools may change how work gets done, she noted, but leaders are still responsible for the decisions they make and the work they approve.“Companies should treat fractional hiring with the same care they would bring to any key leadership hire,” said Blanton. “Get clear on the business goals first, interview more than one candidate, read the contract closely, and make onboarding intentional. A fractional leader still needs access to your processes, technology, and people. If you hand them a problem and disappear, that is not a partnership. Good fractional work depends on communication, accountability, and trust.”For Austin Alliance Group, the event reflects the kind of conversations the firm has with clients every day. AAG supports startups and small businesses across HR, payroll, bookkeeping, leadership development, and business strategy, helping owners implement stronger systems as their companies grow.Blanton’s participation in the sold-out panel continues AAG’s active role in Austin’s business community and its commitment to helping organizations get the right support so that people, operations, and leadership can work better together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.