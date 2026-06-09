ICYMI: Governor Shapiro Secures Major Expansion from Urban Outfitters in Southeastern Pennsylvania

The company will bring at least 450 new jobs to its headquarters at Philadelphia’s Navy Yard and a minimum of 600 jobs to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Bucks County while also retaining current employment levels in Lancaster and Indiana counties. Under the Governor’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s economy is one of the strongest in the nation ― and is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy.

Philadelphia, PA – Yesterday, Governor Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis announced the Commonwealth has secured an investment from Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) to expand operations in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

URBN will invest at least $150 million in capital, create 450 jobs at its headquarters at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, and create 600 jobs at its new, state-of-the-art Nuuly facility in Bucks County. The company will also retain existing positions in Lancaster and Indiana counties.

Founded in 1970, URBN has grown from one store in West Philadelphia into a global portfolio. The company relocated its headquarters from Center City to the Philadelphia Navy Yard in 2006 – and since then, the company’s presence at the Navy Yard has grown from five buildings to fifteen, and from 500 hundred employees to more than 2,500.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating more than 24,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth and earning national recognition.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.

See what Pennsylvanians are reading and watching about Governor Shapiro’s leadership in securing this expansion:

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MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

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