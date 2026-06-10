Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes Viva La Sierra Tour On Saturday, June 20th

Viva La Sierra Tour El As De La Sierra Leonel El Ranchero El Chalinillo Los Ases de Sinaloa

SAN JACINTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soboba Casino Resort is proud to welcome the Viva La Sierra Tour to the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center on Saturday, June 20th at 8pm.Bringing together four acts, El As De La Sierra, Leonel El Ranchero, El Chalinillo, and Los Ases de Sinaloa from the world of música sierreña, the tour celebrates the traditional sounds and storytelling style that have made the genre a favorite among fans throughout Mexico and the United States.El As De La Sierra, is known for his signature corridos and norteño-sierreño sound. Over the years, he has built a loyal following with songs that blend traditional Mexican music with modern regional influences. His music continues to resonate with audiences through energetic live performances and fan-favorite tracks like “Regalo Caro.”Leonel El Ranchero has become recognized for his distinctive vocal style and authentic approach to regional Mexican music. Known for performing corridos, rancheras, and sierreño favorites, Leonel has earned popularity among fans for his love for his culture in every lyric of his songs. His heartfelt performances convey everyday life, love, heartbreak and pride in being Mexican.El Chalinillo, began singing as a teenager and adopted his name as an homage to Chalino Sánchez, one of his musical heroes. He pays tribute to the classic corrido tradition while bringing a fresh energy to the genre. Some of El Chalinillo's more memorable recordings include the songs "Al Mismo Nivel," "Hasta La Pregunta Ofende," "Si Yo No Te Tengo a Ti,"Los Ases de Sinaloa, featuring brothers Leonel El Ranchero and Almikar El Cazador, are known for their traditional sierreño sound and compelling corridos that have earned them a loyal following among regional Mexican music fans. Originally from Mexico and later performing throughout the United States, the duo built their reputation by blending traditional acoustic and electric norteño instrumentation with authentic storytelling and high-energy live performances. Known for both gritty corridos and romantic rancheras, Los Ases de Sinaloa continue to celebrate the roots of classic música sierreña while connecting with audiences across generations.Together, the four acts will take the stage for a night celebrating the power and tradition of Sierra music in one unforgettable concert experience. For tickets: visit soboba.com/entertainment or call (866) 476-2622. Show is 21 & over.About Soboba Casino Resort:The all-new Soboba Casino Resort property, opened in 2019, is nestled against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, and is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located near San Jacinto and Hemet, California. Spanning 474,000 square feet across more than 200 acres, the resort features over 2,000 slot machines, a wide variety of table games, and a six-story hotel with 200 upscale rooms and suites. Guests enjoy multiple dining and bar options, live music, nightlife, and year-round entertainment featuring top national acts. Beyond the casino, amenities include the PGA-rated Soboba Springs Golf Course, 21 pickleball courts, and a robust calendar of concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.Owned and operated by the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians, Soboba Casino Resort blends cultural tradition with modern luxury, serving as both a community landmark and the Valley’s leading destination for gaming, relaxation, and world-class entertainment.For more information, visit www.soboba.com Follow us:

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