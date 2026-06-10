TOSLA Opens Super Factory TOSLA 3 and Pavlina Headquarters, Scaling Liquid Innovation and Nutraceutical Co-Development

Primož Artač, CEO & Founder of TOSLA, pressing the ceremonial “start” button at the Super Factory TOSLA 3 during the Pavlina HQ Grand Reveal Opening Pavlina and Super Factory TOSLA 3, TOSLA’s new headquarters and next-generation manufacturing facility TOSLA Management (left to right): Uroš Gotar, CIO; Uroš Benedičič, COO; Primož Artač, CEO & Founder

TOSLA unveils next-generation manufacturing and HQ, advancing co-development and scaling high-performance liquid supplements globally

This investment reflects our long-term vision to build an innovation-driven platform where R&D, manufacturing, and strategy operate as one system.” — Primož Artač, CEO of TOSLA

AJDOVSCINA, SLOVENIA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOSLA, a B Corp certified CDMO specializing in high-performance liquid supplements, today announced the official opening of TOSLA 3 – its Super Factory – and Pavlina, the company’s new headquarters, marking a major milestone in its evolution into a full-spectrum nutraceutical partner.The milestone was officially celebrated on Friday, June 5, 2026, with an opening event that brought together partners, clients, and collaborators for an immersive experience reflecting the scale, ambition, and future direction of the company.A Next-Generation Manufacturing PlatformAt the core of this expansion is TOSLA 3, a next-generation manufacturing facility designed to industrialize liquid nutraceutical innovation. Built with advanced automation, intelligent batching, and formulation-driven process design, the facility represents a step-change in how liquid supplements are developed and produced.With the new facility, TOSLA has effectively tripled its production capacity, reaching up to 100,000 bottles per day, while maintaining consistent quality across development and full-scale production.Operating as part of a fully integrated ecosystem connecting R&D, manufacturing, and commercial execution, the Super Factory enables TOSLA to deliver faster time-to-market and greater flexibility for its partners.Co-Development at the CoreTOSLA’s model is built on co-development, combining scientific formulation expertise, regulatory knowledge, and manufacturing excellence to support brands from concept to commercialization.The company offers:• White-label and private-label solutions• Custom formulation development• Full in-house production, filling, and packaging• End-to-end support from R&D to market launchThis integrated CDMO approach allows brands to launch new products in as little as 60 days, providing a significant competitive advantage in fast-moving global markets.R&D as a Strategic EngineA defining strength of TOSLA is its R&D-first approach, supported by a structured ecosystem of ingredient intelligence, clinical data, and regulatory expertise.The company’s innovation model is built on three pillars: validation, palatability, and simplicity—ensuring formulations are clinically supported, enjoyable to consume, and designed for daily use.With an extensive R&D library and advanced flavor technologies, including its proprietary VELIOUS Flavor Technology , TOSLA enables the development of complex, multi-benefit formulations with strong consumer adherence.Pavlina: A Headquarters for Innovation and ExperienceAlongside the Super Factory, Pavlina, TOSLA’s new headquarters, has been designed as a hub for collaboration, product experience, and strategic partnerships.The space reflects the company’s philosophy of combining science with sensory experience, featuring dedicated environments for tasting, development, and creative exchange, supporting a closer collaboration with global clients and partners.A Strategic Expansion into NutraceuticalsFounded as a food-tech company and established as a leader in nutricosmetics, TOSLA is now expanding into the broader nutraceutical category, addressing the growing demand for multi-benefit, health-driven supplements.This evolution positions the company as a comprehensive CDMO partner, supporting brands across beauty, wellness, and preventive health segments.Leadership Perspective“This investment reflects our long-term vision to build an innovation-driven platform where R&D, manufacturing, and strategy operate as one system,” said Primož Artač , CEO of TOSLA. “TOSLA 3 allows us to scale with our partners while maintaining the scientific rigor, quality, and sensory excellence that define our products.” Uroš Gotar , CIO of TOSLA, added: “Our strength lies in translating scientific knowledge into scalable, repeatable processes. With TOSLA 3, we have created a system that enables faster development cycles, greater formulation complexity, and a higher degree of reliability for our partners.”An Opening to RememberThe official opening on June 5 was more than a formal inauguration—it was a celebration of the people, partnerships, and ambition behind the project.The event brought together international guests and partners, offering a first-hand experience of the new facilities and highlighting TOSLA’s broader commitment to innovation, community investment, and long-term collaboration.About TOSLATOSLA is the leading, B Corp certified CDMO partner of high-performance liquid supplements. The company offers co-development, white-label, and custom solutions for nutraceutical and nutricosmetic products, supported by advanced R&D, regulatory expertise, and scalable manufacturing capabilities.

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