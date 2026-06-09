Lima Charlie - Ep. 13 Coffee Talk #3 (Feat. Army National Guard Director)
On the fourth episode of "Coffee Talk", a special edition of Lima Charlie, we sit down with Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, the adjutant general, and Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard, to discuss warfighting readiness, army transformation, the 76th Infantry Brigade's future, Memorial Day, and the importance of "Brilliance at the Basics".
0:00 Intro
1:21 The importance of Warfighter Readiness in the Army National Guard
2:08 "Always ready, Always There"
2:33 Definition of Warfighting Readiness from DARNG
5:42 "Brilliance at the basics"
8:50 What are we?
10:03 History in the making - Army Transformation
12:36 "Character of war is changing"
15:04 76th Infantry Brigade's spearheading the future
16:30 Purpose of a Mobile Brigade Combat Team
18:00 "Earning the legacy"
18:45 DARNG's impression on the Indiana ARNG
20:11 "Earn it" from DARNG's perspective
21:03 Proud to be a Guardsmen/Outro
AUDIO INFO
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 09:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92163
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111750779.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:26
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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