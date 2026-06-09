Lima Charlie - Ep. 13 Coffee Talk #3 (Feat. Army National Guard Director)

On the fourth episode of "Coffee Talk", a special edition of Lima Charlie, we sit down with Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, the adjutant general, and Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard, to discuss warfighting readiness, army transformation, the 76th Infantry Brigade's future, Memorial Day, and the importance of "Brilliance at the Basics".

0:00 Intro

1:21 The importance of Warfighter Readiness in the Army National Guard

2:08 "Always ready, Always There"

2:33 Definition of Warfighting Readiness from DARNG

5:42 "Brilliance at the basics"

8:50 What are we?

10:03 History in the making - Army Transformation

12:36 "Character of war is changing"

15:04 76th Infantry Brigade's spearheading the future

16:30 Purpose of a Mobile Brigade Combat Team

18:00 "Earning the legacy"

18:45 DARNG's impression on the Indiana ARNG

20:11 "Earn it" from DARNG's perspective

21:03 Proud to be a Guardsmen/Outro