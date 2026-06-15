Meunier Brothers Real Estate Joins Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, Expands Local Support for Home Buyers and Sellers

Top-rated Mountain View, CA real estate agents

The Meunier Brothers strengthen local partnerships in Mountain View while delivering data-driven strategy and clear guidance for buyers and sellers.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Meunier Brothers Real Estate Team , led by Andy Meunier and Ben Meunier of Coldwell Banker Realty, has joined the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce . The membership reflects the team’s continued commitment to serving Mountain View, CA and the greater Silicon Valley community with clear communication, local expertise, and data-driven strategy.As third-generation Silicon Valley REALTORSwith deep Bay Area roots, the Meunier Brothers help clients make confident decisions in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the country. In Mountain View, the team is currently the city’s No. 1 real estate team for 2026 year-to-date production.Expanding local support for Mountain View buyers and sellersMountain View buyers and sellers need more than market updates. They need a clear plan, fast answers, and strong representation when timing matters. For homeowners considering selling a home in Mountain View, the Meunier Brothers’ home selling services outline a proactive strategy designed to maximize sale price and protect timelines. That strategy is built around three pillars:- High-ROI home preparation: Identifying the improvements that move the needle, then project-manage the work with a trusted contractor network to get homes market-ready.- Maximum exposure: Meeting buyers where they are online with high-quality photo and video marketing plus targeted digital advertising designed to drive demand and increase competition.- Offer strategy and negotiation: Meunier Brothers do more than simply present offers. The team negotiates with intent, pushing for the strongest terms and highest possible price.For buyers, the team brings market clarity, pricing discipline, and deal structure expertise that helps clients compete without overextending. The team’s negotiation experience, clients get straightforward guidance on numbers, risk, and long-term value make them one of the fastest growing real estate team's in the Silicon Valley.Why the Mountain View Chamber of CommerceJoining the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce is a natural extension of the team’s community-first approach. The Meunier Brothers are focused on building long-term relationships with local businesses, service providers, and residents, while staying closely connected to what is changing in the Mountain View real estate market.Areas servedThe Meunier Brothers Real Estate Team serves Silicon Valley, including Mountain View, Los Altos, Cupertino, Palo Alto, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Campbell, Fremont, and San Jose.Homeowners and buyers interested in a consult can learn more at: themeunierbrothers.comOr contact the team directly to schedule a strategy call.About Meunier Brothers Real Estate TeamMeunier Brothers Real Estate Team is a Silicon Valley real estate team at Coldwell Banker Realty led by Andy Meunier and Ben Meunier. The team ranks in the Top 1% of agents in Silicon Valley with $300M+ in total career sales, $110,000,000 closed in 2025, and 150+ combined five-star reviews across Google, Zillow, and Yelp. The team supports buyers and sellers with a results-driven, transparent process built on strategic pricing, high-impact marketing, and strong negotiation.

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