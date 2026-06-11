Chef Kamal Hoyte and Airbnb Team Up to Redefine Fine Dining for FIFA World Cup 2026

The NYC culinary maestro partners with Airbnb to launch inclusive, cross-cultural gastronomic experiences during the historic soccer tournament.

Exceptional culinary artistry should not be reserved for a select few. Through this partnership, we are ensuring that fine dining becomes a shared experience where everyone has a seat at the table.” — Chef Kamal Hoyte

NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food and sport are two of the world's greatest unifiers, and a dynamic new partnership is leveraging both to create unforgettable memories in the New York City region during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Acclaimed culinary artist Chef Kamal Hoyte has announced a direct collaboration with Airbnb to transform how international and local soccer fans experience upscale gastronomy during the global tournament.

As the Official Fan Accommodation Provider for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Airbnb is bridging the gap between global travel and local culture. By joining forces with Chef Hoyte, the platform is bringing elite, fine-dining artistry out of exclusionary restaurant environments and directly into intimate, shared spaces. While Chef Hoyte is the visionary behind New York's premier C'est Si Bon Catering & Events, this specific venture is an individualized partnership designed to make world-class food accessible, welcoming, and deeply personal for all.

Chef Hoyte’s unique culinary perspective is a reflection of his own global journey. Born and raised in Saint Vincent, his foundational style is steeped in the bold, rich flavors of the Caribbean. Years of international travel subsequently shaped his philosophy, leading to a signature style that harmoniously fuses diverse cultural traditions. Through the Airbnb collaboration, Hoyte will use these global influences to design immersive dining events that invite people from every corner of the earth to connect over a shared plate.

The technical precision behind Chef Hoyte’s cooking was forged in the most demanding kitchens in America. A graduate of the world-renowned Culinary Institute of America, he spent years refining his expertise at legendary, Michelin-starred New York establishments, including Restaurant Daniel, Le Bernardin, and Oceana. Since then, he has established himself as a dominant and respected presence in the ultra-competitive New York City, Long Island, and Hamptons food scenes. He is widely recognized not just for his flawless execution, but for his dedication to making high-end food culturally resonant and universally approachable.

With the world descending upon the United States, and specifically the New York metropolitan hub, this partnership ensures that the energy of the World Cup extends far beyond the stadium walls. For Chef Hoyte, the project represents a profound cultural mission: ensuring that top-tier culinary excellence is a shared joy rather than an elite privilege.

About the Collaboration

This landmark initiative pairs Airbnb's massive travel ecosystem with the culinary genius of Chef Kamal Hoyte during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ timeline. To stay updated on these exclusive dining experiences or to connect with Chef Hoyte, visit his official business home at cestsiboncateringeventsnyc.com or follow his personal journey on Instagram via @chefkamalhoyte.



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