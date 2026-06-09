EPEX Releases their 7th Mini Album, Youth : Epilogue

Photo Credit: C9 Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- C9 Entertainment’s K-pop boy group EPEX has released their seventh mini album Youth : Epilogue . This is their first music release of 2026 and it follows the release of their full-length album Youth Chapter 3: ROMANTIC YOUTH last summer, closing out their Youth series. Through this series, EPEX portrayed the concerns, dreams, love, and emptiness felt by themselves as well as people their age and younger, and in this epilogue album, the main narrative within the music and lyrics is about a youth who, after passing through their most intense and imperfect times, stands at the threshold of a new beginning with a renewed sense of confidence in themselves.“Since the members were highly involved in this album, I think it became an especially meaningful and heartfelt project for us. We are really excited to see ZENITH’s reactions because we will be showing sides of EPEX that we have never revealed before, without holding anything back. Just imagining ourselves enjoying the stage makes me want to show it to you as soon as possible. Please look forward to it.” - WISH, member of EPEXYouth : Epilogue includes four new tracks. The album opens with the title track “ ECHO ,” which features a minimalist 2000s-inspired sound with a rhythmic groove. EPEX members JEFF, BAEKSEUNG, and AYDEN contributed to writing the lyrics, and with it, they hope it will resonate with listeners and give them confidence. “ECHO” is followed by “매일의 내일 (BETTER DAYS),” a pop track that highlights EPEX’s signature bright energy and is about dreaming of better days while standing on the boundary line between youth and adulthood. BAEKSEUNG also contributed to the lyrics, with AYDEN also contributing to the lyrics and the composition for the third track, “BOYS IN THE BAND.” It’s a hip-hop track that blends band-style instrumentation with emphasized four-rhythm, which is about being together with their fans no matter where they are and enjoying every moment without worry. Youth : Epilogue closes out with “사랑 아직 잘 몰라도 (Call it love),” an emotional rock ballad love song which expresses the true desire for that one person.“Personally, I think this album contains a lot of different emotions. Because it has been a while since our last comeback, I feel both excitement and nervousness, and I really want to meet ZENITH again! The title track “ECHO” represents a new beginning for EPEX and for our career, so we worked very hard on it. Especially this time, since we participated in most of the tracks in the album, I am grateful that we were able to tell more of our own story. Please send us lots of support and interest!” - BAEKSEUNG, member of EPEXABOUT EPEXEPEX (이펙스) is a Korean boy group under C9 Entertainment, with members WISH, MU, A-MIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, YEWANG, and JEFF. They debuted on June 8, 2021, with the 1st EP, BIPOLAR Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety.After performing the title track, “Lock Down”, of their first EP, for SBS MTV's “THE SHOW”, they were nominated for 1st place just 15 days after their debut, making them one of the most anticipated groups of 2021. EPEX achieved the No.1 album sales among K-POP idols who debuted in 2021 and were chosen as a global super rookie in the ‘Hanteo Global K-pop Report’ released by Hanteo Chart, standing up as a fourth-generation group representative. Most recently, EPEX was nominated for the Next Icon Award at the 2025 Newsis K-Expo and the Male Group Popularity Award at the 2025 K-World Dream Awards, proving their impact and presence as a global artist once again.AWARDS● 2024 The 32nd Hanteo Music Awards - Post Generation Award● 2024 Seoul Success Awards - K-pop Grand Award● 2023 Heart Dream Awards - Next Leader Award● 2023 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards - Male Idol Rising Star Award● 2022 The 30th Hanteo Music Awards - Emerging Artist Award● 2022 Asia Model Awards - Rising Star Award● The 31st High1 Seoul Music Awards - Rookie of the Year Award● 2021 The 29th Hanteo Music Awards - Rookie Award● The 29th Korea Culture and Entertainment Awards - Rookie of the Year Award● The 5th Korea’s 2021 Youth Day Ambassador

EPEX(이펙스) – ECHO M/V

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