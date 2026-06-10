Ikan Launches the Studio Rover, an Entire Broadcast Studio on a Single Mobile Cart

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ikan International , a leading provider of integrated broadcast and AV solutions, today announced the release of the Studio Rover 1 and Studio Rover 2, two fully integrated mobile broadcast and AV studios that bring an entire production environment into a single rolling cart. The Studio Rover won Best of Show awards at NAB 2026, the largest broadcast tradeshow in North America, and at InfoComm 2025, the largest AV tradeshow in North America. Since their debut, the Studio Rover has been one of the most-requested products in Ikan’s catalog, generating sustained interest from systems integrators, corporate AV teams, broadcasters, and education buyers.The Studio Rover is built on a custom Big Foot Mobile Systems cart wrapped around a 19-inch Dual 6RU (12RU total front and back) shock-mounted rack, with a motorized column on top supporting a teleprompter, talent monitor, PoE LED light, and camera. Cables run through a flexible 52-inch cable spine, while two inclined D-Series patch panel slots on the top deck deliver streamlined I/O access without opening the rack. The entire system is controllable over IP for native integration with Q-SYS, Crestron, and other AV automation platforms, and slots cleanly into REMI workflows where talent is on-site and the production team operates from anywhere.A Shared Platform, Two WorkflowsBoth Studio Rover models share the same mechanical platform and core feature set. The difference sits in the teleprompter system, allowing facilities to choose the signal infrastructure that matches their existing workflow.Studio Rover 1 (STUDIO-ROVER-01) is built around the Aura 19-inch SDI Widescreen Teleprompter with dual 1000-nit SDI monitors and 3G-SDI, HDMI, Composite, and VGA inputs, plus IP tally. It is the right fit for facilities standardized on traditional SDI broadcast infrastructure.Studio Rover 2 (STUDIO-ROVER-02) is built around the Aura 19-inch PoE++ NDI Teleprompter with dual NDI monitors, full NDI encoding and decoding for low-latency video over Ethernet, NDI and vMix-compatible IP tally, and 10 preset switching buttons. Power, video, and tally all run over a single PoE++ Ethernet cable. It is the right fit for facilities standardized on NDI and AV-over-IP workflows.Shared Core Features• All-in-one turnkey portable studio with teleprompter, lighting, motorized lift, cart, and 19-inch Dual 6RU rack (12RU total front and back)• 19-inch 12RU shock rack with dual front and rear racks, 30-inch depth, eight high-performance shock absorbers, and EIA-310 compliance• Active dual-fan cooling system for sustained operation under load• Motorized DL6 column with 650mm stroke and recallable height presets supporting the camera, teleprompter, talent monitor, and PoE LED light• LBX8-POE bi-color LED panel (3200K to 5600K, 97 CRI, Art-Net and sACN over PoE) mounted on the LSH-POE Light Stand with internal coiled cable that flexes with column height• Two inclined D-Series patch panel slots for custom 6x6 I/O configurations, with quick access on the top deck• D-Series Connector Box at the teleprompter base for direct cable connections without opening the rack• 52-inch flexible Cable Management Spine for clean cable routing between the column and the rack• Custom Big Foot Mobile Systems cart with 4-inch heavy-duty locking casters• Removable ventilated hinge doors for tool-free interior access, with simple lockable security• Frame Body Armor on exterior edges and corners for transport protection• Neutrik PowerCon rear power pod with dual 2-Amp outputs and built-in breakers• IP control across the platform for native Q-SYS automation and one-button scene recall• Optional Split Lid (sold separately) for long-range transport in vehicles and road casesBest of Show at NAB 2026 and InfoComm 2025The Studio Rover received the Best of Show award at both NAB 2026 and InfoComm 2025, two of the largest broadcast/AV tradeshows in North America. Recognition at both shows is rare for a single product and reflects how directly the Studio Rover speaks to the convergence between traditional broadcast and modern enterprise AV. The award announcements have coincided with sustained inbound interest from corporate AV teams, university broadcast and journalism programs, K-12 distance learning facilities, government communications offices, houses of worship, and broadcasters preparing flyaway or multi-room deployments.Built for the Convergence of Broadcast and AVThe Studio Rover continues Ikan’s long-standing vision of advancing IP-based broadcast technology and workflow, and accelerates the convergence of traditional broadcast with the wider AV industry. Corporate studios, university media programs, K-12 broadcast classrooms, government agencies, and houses of worship increasingly need broadcast-quality production capability that can be deployed, redeployed, automated, and shared across multiple rooms. The Studio Rover delivers that capability in a single transportable platform with IP control built in.For systems integrators, the Studio Rover means fewer cable runs, fewer punch-down panels, faster deployments, and full AV automation through Q-SYS or similar control systems. For end users, it means a professional studio that can be wheeled into a boardroom, classroom, sanctuary, lecture hall, or training room and produce broadcast-quality content without an installed studio behind it.“Organizations today need flexibility," said Shaun Kennedy, Product Manager at Ikan, "they need the ability to create professional content wherever it makes the most sense, whether that’s a conference room, executive office, classroom, auditorium, or dedicated studio. The Studio Rover makes that possible while maintaining the control, automation, and reliability modern users expect.”AvailabilityBoth Studio Rover models are available exclusively through Ikan’s authorized systems integrator network. Organizations interested in deploying a Studio Rover should contact Ikan or an authorized integration partner for pricing, configuration options, and project consultation. For specifications, visit:Studio Rover 1 (STUDIO-ROVER-01): https://www.ikancorp.com/shop/mobile-studio-solutions/studio-rover-mobile-studio-w-19-sdi-teleprompter-talent-monitor-motorized-column-poe-light-two-d-series-patch-panel-slots/ Studio Rover 2 (STUDIO-ROVER-02): https://www.ikancorp.com/shop/mobile-studio-solutions/portable-broadcast-av-studio-cart-19-teleprompter-ndi-ptz-camera-motorized-lift-poe-led-panel/ About IkanSince 2005, Ikan has designed and manufactured integrated broadcast and AV solutions for content creators, systems integrators, broadcasters, corporate teams, educational institutions, houses of worship, and live event producers. As a pioneer in PoE lighting and AV-over-IP workflows, Ikan continues to build technology that simplifies professional video production into the spaces, budgets, and workflows of the broader AV industry.

Ikan Studio Rover: Mobile Production Studio Cart | REMI-Ready Broadcast Studio

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