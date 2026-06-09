Moving Ahead Services Launches Instant Moving Estimate Tool, Giving Customers Real Pricing in Minutes

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New online feature replaces the wait-for-a-callback model with an itemized, instant moving quote — no phone call required.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moving Ahead Services, a full-service moving company specializing in local, long-distance, and commercial relocations, today announced the launch of its new Instant Moving Estimate tool, now live on the company's website. The feature lets customers build a detailed inventory of their move and receive a transparent price estimate in minutes — without waiting for a return phone call or scheduling an in-home survey.

Most online "quote" forms simply collect a customer's contact information and promise a callback. The MAS Instant Moving Estimate goes further: as customers select the rooms and items they're moving, the tool calculates the recommended crew size, estimated hours, and a clear price range in real time, putting accurate numbers in front of customers the moment they need them.

"People shopping for a mover want a real answer, not a runaround," said Jeff Collins, Owner at Moving Ahead Services. "We built this so a customer can sit down, tell us what they're moving, and see honest pricing right on the screen. It respects their time, and it reflects how we like to do business — transparently."

The tool walks customers through a simple two-step process:

Step one captures the essentials — name, contact information, move date, and the origin and destination addresses, with address autocomplete to keep entry fast and accurate.

Step two lets customers build an itemized inventory using quick-pick move-size options and a room-by-room checklist, while flagging details that affect the job, such as stairs, elevators, and heavy specialty items.

From there, the tool generates an instant estimate that includes a price range, recommended crew size, hourly rate, estimated hours, and travel fee, along with options to book, schedule a survey, or have the estimate emailed for later. Because a coordinator is notified the moment a customer begins, the MAS team can follow up quickly with anyone who wants to finalize the details.

"Scheduling a move shouldn't feel like a mystery," added Jeff Collins. "The more informed our customers are up front, the smoother the entire experience is for everyone."

The Instant Moving Estimate tool is available now at: https://movingaheadservices.com/moving-estimate/

About Moving Ahead Services

Moving Ahead Services (MAS) is a full-service moving company providing local, long-distance, and commercial relocation services. Committed to professionalism, transparent pricing, and careful handling of every customer's belongings, MAS helps families and businesses move with confidence. For more information or to get an instant moving estimate, visit https://movingaheadservices.com/.

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