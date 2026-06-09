Update – Second Suspect in Custody* State Police Conducting Death Investigation of a 10-year-old in Smyrna

Date Posted: Tuesday, June 9th, 2026

The Delaware State Police continues to investigate the murder of 10-year-old Fatima Kone and announces that her stepmother, 37-year-old Adiaratou Coulibaly of Smyrna, Delaware, is in custody.

During the investigation, homicide detectives found that Coulibaly was involved in the circumstances surrounding Fatima’s death. It was revealed that after the incident with Fatima’s father, Badara Kone, the abuse continued in other areas of the home, carried out by Coulibaly. Coulibaly subjected Fatima to severe and prolonged abuse using various objects and forced exercises.

On June 3, 2026, the Delaware Department of Justice authorized charges against Coulibaly. A warrant was approved, and on the morning of June 5, 2026, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service’s First State Fugitive Task Force and the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, Coulibaly was taken into custody in New York City.

Coulibaly is currently being held by the New York City Department of Correction and, upon being extradited to Delaware, will be charged with Murder by Abuse or Neglect Second Degree (Felony).

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues its investigation. Detectives ask that anyone with relevant information about this case or the Kone family to contact Captain J. Laird at (302) 741-2727 or Detective M. Csapo at (302) 741-2729. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center. is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.