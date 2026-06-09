Lesley Logan's 300-Person Camp EDC Pilates Session Reflects Growing Demand for Wellness and Movement Programming

Lesley Logan at Camp EDC Lesley Logan with 300 Students at Camp EDC

On Friday, May 15, Pilates authority Lesley Logan led a one-hour class for approximately 300 participants under the Sol tent at Camp EDC 2026

Three hundred people, most of them new to Pilates, moving together in the heat — that's a good day," said Logan. "As we say, ‘the work’ travels. It belongs in rooms of every size.” — Lesley Logan

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, May 15, Pilates authority Lesley Logan led a one-hour class for approximately 300 participants under the Sol tent at Camp EDC 2026. Logan trained under master teacher Jay Grimes in the direct lineage of Joseph Pilates, co-founded OnlinePilatesClasses.com, and teaches internationally — with upcoming workshops in China and India.Many participants were experiencing Pilates for the first time. Logan led the group through a classical sequence including "The Hundred" — true to her "Pilates for every body" approach, accessible to beginners while preserving the discipline's classical structure — with overhead misters cooling the crowd against the midday desert heat.Demonstrating her meticulous attention to the overall attendee experience, Logan provided handmade beaded bracelets to participants. The event concluded with a massive group photograph of the 300-plus participants, showcasing the sheer scale and community connection generated during the hour.“Three hundred people, most of them new to Pilates, moving together in the heat — that's a good day," said Logan. "As we say, ‘the work’ travels. It belongs in rooms of every size.”Camp EDC came right on the heels of a three-week European educational tour where Logan led advanced masterclasses and workshops at three sold-out events. Her upcoming domestic summer tour has sold-out dates across the United States. Logan is currently booking corporate and high-capacity wellness conference dates through 2027.For corporate event bookings and speaking engagements regarding Lesley Logan, please contact:Brad Crowell at booking@lesleylogan.co or text +1-310-905-5534About Lesley LoganLesley Logan is a Pilates authority who trained under master teacher Jay Grimes in the direct lineage of Joseph Pilates. She is the co-founder of OnlinePilatesClasses.com (OPC), an online platform offering mat and reformer instruction to members worldwide, and teaches at conferences, retreats, and large-scale wellness events across the U.S., Europe, and Asia — leading classes for groups from intimate workshops to crowds of 300+. She is the host of Be It Till You See It, with nearly 700 episodes published since 2021, and the author of Profitable Pilates: Everything But the Exercises and the OPC Pilates Flashcards. Known for her "Pilates for every body" approach, she teaches classical Pilates with an emphasis on accessibility.

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