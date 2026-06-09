Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes DL Hughley Saturday, June 13th

Soboba Casino Resort DL Hughley

SAN JACINTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soboba Casino Resort is proud to welcome DL Hughley to the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center on Saturday, June 13th at 8pm. DL Hughley is a comedian, actor, radio host , and author. He is widely recognized as one of the Original Kings of Comedy, alongside Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, and Bernie Mac. Hughley gained national attention as the star and co-creator of the ABC sitcom The Hughleys, which aired from 1998 to 2002. He has also hosted ComicView, CNN’s DL Hughley Breaks the News, and his own late-night talk show, The DL Hughley Show.In addition to his television work, Hughley has appeared in films including The Original Kings of Comedy, Inspector Gadget, Scary Movie 3, and Soul Plane. He is a two-time New York Times bestselling author, with books including I Want You to Shut the F#ck Up and Black Man, White House. Hughley also hosts the podcast Uncut with DL Hughley, where he discusses current events, culture, and social issues.Hughley has also established a long-running presence in radio as host of The DL Hughley Show, a nationally syndicated afternoon program. He has released multiple stand-up comedy specials, including DL Hughley: Unapologetic and DL Hughley: Clear, and has appeared on numerous comedy and late-night programs throughout his career. For tickets: visit soboba.com/entertainment or call (866) 476-2622. Show is 21 & over.About Soboba Casino Resort:The all-new Soboba Casino Resort property, opened in 2019, is nestled against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, and is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located near San Jacinto and Hemet, California. Spanning 474,000 square feet across more than 200 acres, the resort features over 2,000 slot machines, a wide variety of table games, and a six-story hotel with 200 upscale rooms and suites. Guests enjoy multiple dining and bar options, live music, nightlife, and year-round entertainment featuring top national acts. Beyond the casino, amenities include the PGA-rated Soboba Springs Golf Course, 21 pickleball courts, and a robust calendar of concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.Owned and operated by the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians, Soboba Casino Resort blends cultural tradition with modern luxury, serving as both a community landmark and the Valley’s leading destination for gaming, relaxation, and world-class entertainment.For more information, visit www.soboba.com Follow us:###

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