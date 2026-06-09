Alderfer Glass Passes Audit by the Auto Glass Safety Council™

TELFORD , PA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alderfer Glass of Telford, PA recently underwent and passed an on-site random safety audit by the Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC) as part of the third-party validation process required by all Registered Members of the AGSC.The AGSC is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the safe repair and replacement of auto glass. It is the definitive authority on safe auto glass repair and replacement practices and is responsible for and continuously maintains North America’s only auto glass replacement standard, the Auto Glass Replacement Safety Standard™ (AGRSS). Registered Members of the AGSC are committed to the highest standard of quality and the strongest commitment to safety.What separates AGSC from other groups and individual companies is their commitment to safety. The audit process verifies that commitment. Registered Members undergo a rigorous on-site inspection of the company, personnel, and procedures. During an audit, AGSC’s independent auditors verify that a company’s actions and answers coincide with the AGRSS Standard and the company’s adhesive manufacturer’s instructions.“Alderfer Glass believes that ultra-fast job times and shortcuts risk safety, which is why we are committed to safe repairs and replacements.” says Ben Weaver, the President of Alderfer Glass. The company offers Windshield Repair in Willow Grove, PA.“AGSC Member companies do not just say that they follow the AGRSS Standard,” says AGSC president Jacques Navant. “They prove it by participating in the third-party audit review process. We salute Alderfer Glass and its fellow Registered Members for proving their commitment to the safety of their customers through this rigorous process.”AGSC members who do not complete or pass the audit are removed from membership. A zip code locator of members is available at www.safewindshields.org . Alderfer Glass also provides Windshield Repair in Allentown PA for drivers seeking certified auto glass services.About Alderfer GlassFounded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick, Allentown, and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick, Allentown and Quakertown. Drivers in the area can rely on Alderfer Glass for dependable Windshield Replacement in Allentown PA, backed by decades of experience and quality craftsmanship. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for ’65 years’ as this is our 65th anniversary year.

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