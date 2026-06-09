MIAMI BARBER INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF FLORIDA PREPAID COLLEGE PLANS

Miami Barber Institute announced expanded funding opportunities for eligible students through Federal Financial Aid, Florida Prepaid, GI Bill® benefits, Vocational Rehabilitation funding, and scholarship programs.

New Funding Option Strengthens Five Funding Pillars Available to Eligible Students Pursuing Barbering Education.

By accepting Florida Prepaid College Plans, we are creating additional opportunities for eligible students and families to invest in that journey and pursue a rewarding career in barbering” — Luis Castillo, President of Miami Barber Institute

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Barber Institute (MBI) is proud to announce that eligible students may now use Florida Prepaid College Plans to help pay for their barbering education.

The addition of Florida Prepaid College Plans represents a significant milestone for Miami Barber Institute and creates new opportunities for Florida families who have invested in prepaid educational benefits to support their children's professional and career-focused education.

As the only accredited barber school in Miami-Dade County offering access to Federal Financial Aid, Miami Barber Institute continues to expand educational accessibility for students pursuing careers in the barbering industry.

"Every day, we meet individuals who are ready to transform their talent, creativity, and work ethic into a profession," said Luis Castillo, President of Miami Barber Institute. "By accepting Florida Prepaid College Plans, we are creating additional opportunities for eligible students and families to invest in that journey and pursue a rewarding career in barbering. We are proud to expand the resources available to students as they prepare for long-term professional success."

The introduction of Florida Prepaid College Plans strengthens what Miami Barber Institute refers to as its Five Funding Pillars, a framework designed to help eligible students and families access barbering education through multiple funding sources:

• Florida Prepaid College Plans

• Federal Financial Aid, including Pell Grants

• Veterans Education Benefits through the GI Bill®

• Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) Funding Programs

• Institutional Scholarships, including the Miami Barber Institute Economic Hardship Scholarship

Together, these five funding pathways provide students with multiple opportunities to reduce out-of-pocket educational expenses while pursuing a licensed profession.

In addition to federal and state funding opportunities, Miami Barber Institute offers the Economic Hardship Scholarship, an institutional scholarship designed to support non-traditional and immigrant students who face financial challenges while pursuing their goal of becoming licensed barbers.

The scholarship recognizes students who demonstrate resilience, a strong work ethic, a commitment to supporting their families, and a dedication to academic and professional success. Scholarship awards are based on eligibility requirements and the availability of institutional funding.

"At Miami Barber Institute, we understand that talent and determination are not limited by financial circumstances," Castillo added. "Through our Economic Hardship Scholarship and our broader funding initiatives, we are committed to creating opportunities for students who are willing to work hard and invest in their future."

"Many students are surprised to learn how many resources may be available to help them attend barber school," said Sergio Wong, Campus Director of Miami Barber Institute. "By adding Florida Prepaid to our funding options, we are creating even greater flexibility for students and families who are looking for an affordable pathway into a growing profession. Our mission is to ensure that every qualified student has the opportunity to pursue a career in barbering regardless of their financial circumstances."

According to Natalyn Gutierrez, Financial Aid Director at Miami Barber Institute, the new funding option further expands the institution's ability to support students from diverse backgrounds and life experiences.

"Our Financial Aid team works one-on-one with prospective students to identify every available resource that may help them finance their education," said Gutierrez. "Whether through Federal Financial Aid, Florida Prepaid, GI Bill® benefits, Vocational Rehabilitation, or institutional scholarships, our goal is to help students find the funding solution that best supports their educational journey."

Gutierrez added that many families may not realize that Florida Prepaid benefits can potentially be used toward eligible educational expenses at Miami Barber Institute.

"We encourage families who have Florida Prepaid benefits to contact us and learn how those resources may be applied toward their educational goals," she said. "Our team is committed to helping students understand their options and navigate the process with confidence."

Miami Barber Institute offers accredited barbering programs that prepare students for Florida licensure, employment, and entrepreneurship opportunities within the barbering industry. Students may enroll in the 900-hour Barber Program or the 600-hour Restricted Barber Program, both available in hybrid and in-person formats. Through hands-on training, industry-focused instruction, and business education, students develop the technical and professional skills needed to build successful careers in today's barbering profession.

Founded in 2019, Miami Barber Institute has graduated hundreds of barbers and continues to serve a diverse student population throughout South Florida. The institution is committed to empowering students through education, technical excellence, entrepreneurship, and career development while helping meet the workforce needs of the barbering industry.

Prospective students interested in learning more about Florida Prepaid eligibility, Federal Financial Aid, GI Bill® benefits, Vocational Rehabilitation funding, scholarship opportunities, or enrollment opportunities are encouraged to contact the Miami Barber Institute Admissions Department. For more information, visit MiamiBarberInstitute.edu or call (786) 604-0800.

ABOUT Miami Barber Institute

Miami Barber Institute is an accredited barber school located in Miami, Florida, offering barbering education through hybrid and in-person learning formats. The institution provides students with technical training, professional development, and career preparation designed to help graduates obtain licensure, build successful careers, and pursue entrepreneurship opportunities within the barbering industry.

As the only accredited barber school in Miami-Dade County offering access to Federal Financial Aid, Miami Barber Institute also provides eligible students with multiple funding pathways, including Federal Financial Aid, Florida Prepaid College Plans, GI Bill® benefits for veterans, Vocational Rehabilitation funding, and institutional scholarship opportunities.

For more information, visit MiamiBarberInstitute.edu or call (786) 604-0800.



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