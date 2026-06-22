2026 Property Awards Winners Announced by Business Awards UK

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Property Awards , recognising estate agents, lettings specialists, property managers, consultants, and sector leaders who continue to deliver high standards across the UK property market.The 2026 Property Awards celebrate businesses that have demonstrated professionalism, consistency, client care, innovation, and resilience within a sector shaped by changing market conditions, evolving legislation, and high expectations from landlords, tenants, buyers, vendors, and investors.Business Awards UK 2026 Property Awards Winners• Winners Real Estate Ltd - Family Business Award• Advantage Investment LTD - Best Sales Estate Agents• M W Lettings & Property Management - Best Lettings Agents• All Aspects Letting Services Ltd - Property Leadership Award• Barge Estates - Best Residential Estate Agents• Motis Estates - Best Commercial Estate Agents• Bell & Co Estates Ltd - Estate Agency of the Year• Oakmont Tax Solutions Limited - Property Innovation Award• Let’s Go Property - Rising Star Award• Two Six Estates - Best in Property ManagementBusiness Awards UK 2026 Property Awards Finalists• Jenkins & Bailey - Rising Star Award• Advantage Investment LTD - Property Innovation Award• M W Lettings & Property Management - Estate Agency of the Year• Province Lettings & Estates - Best Commercial Estate Agents• All Aspects Letting Services Ltd - Family Business Award, Best Lettings Agents• Barge Estates - Property Leadership Award• Motis Estates - Best Residential Estate Agents• Bell & Co Estates Ltd - Best Sales Estate AgentsRecognising Achievement Across the UK Property SectorThe achievements recognised in the 2026 Property Awards reflect the breadth and complexity of today’s property industry. This year’s winners and finalists include family-run agencies, independent estate agents, lettings specialists, commercial property teams, property management providers, investment-focused agencies, and advisory businesses supporting landlords with long-term planning. Across the awards, success has been built through a combination of local knowledge, structured processes, transparent communication, and a clear commitment to serving clients responsibly.Many of the recognised businesses have demonstrated strong growth while retaining a personal, service-led approach. Their work includes supporting landlords and tenants through responsive property management, guiding buyers and sellers through complex transactions, strengthening commercial and residential agency services, adopting new systems and technology, and helping clients navigate the financial and strategic challenges associated with property ownership. Several also show a clear commitment to their communities, whether through charitable work, local sponsorship, or direct support for residents.The 2026 Property Awards also acknowledge the resilience and adaptability required to operate successfully in the property sector. From smaller independent teams building reputations through referrals and long-term relationships, to established agencies expanding services, improving marketing, and investing in operational systems, the recognised businesses demonstrate that quality in property is measured not only by transactions completed, but by trust, consistency, professionalism, and the ability to support people through important property decisions. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their achievements and continued contribution to the UK property sector.

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