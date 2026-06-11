Gemini - First Manufacturer-Lab to Earn GRMA Dietary Supplement Product Integrity Program Accreditation Scope Extension

Gemini - Recognized as a GRMA GMP-certified manufacturer and GRMA-recognized lab, now eligible for Amazon's Dietary Supplement Compliance Fast-Track program

We are eager to show our partners, including Amazon, how this achievement will drive significant value across the entire industry” — Mike Finamore, CEO, Gemini Pharmaceuticals

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) is proud to announce that Gemini Pharmaceuticals ’ laboratory has achieved recognition under the GRMA Dietary Supplement Product Integrity Program . This recognition awards Gemini an ISO 17025 accreditation scope extension and makes them eligible to participate in Amazon’s Compliance Fast-Track program for Dietary Supplements — a distinction that Gemini Pharmaceuticals is the first organization in the industry to earn as both a GRMA GMP-certified manufacturer and a GRMA-recognized laboratory with a GRMA ISO 17025 accreditation scope extension.Amazon’s Compliance Fast-Track program gives dietary supplement brands a streamlined pathway to meet Amazon’s safety requirements. For organizations whose products are manufactured at GRMA GMP-certified facilities and tested by GRMA-recognized laboratories, the program provides three significant advantages:• Simplified documentation: Program recognition eliminates the need to manage and submit complex compliance documentation for each product.• Uninterrupted selling: Products manufactured at GRMA GMP-certified facilities and tested by GRMA-recognized laboratories can maintain their listing status without compliance-related interruptions.• Faster time to market: New products can be listed more quickly, helping brand partners launch and scale faster.The GRMA Dietary Supplement Product Integrity Program promotes transparency, credibility, and scientific integrity across the dietary supplement category. Laboratory recognition is awarded after a qualified lab demonstrates systematic conformance to dietary supplement-specific criteria across five core areas: test methods, environment, equipment, personnel, and data management.As part of this recognition, Gemini Pharmaceuticals is authorized to provide GRMA ReportLOQ Product Certificates of Analysis (COAs) to support brand partners and meet retailer requirements.“Gemini Pharmaceuticals represents exactly what the GRMA Product Integrity Program was designed to recognize — a manufacturer with the scientific rigor and laboratory infrastructure to verify that what’s on the label is what’s in the product. Being the first organization to achieve this dual recognition, as both a GRMA GMP-certified manufacturer and a GRMA-recognized lab with a GRMA ISO 17025 accreditation scope extension, is a meaningful milestone for the program and for the dietary supplement industry’s commitment to consumers.”— Allyn Shultis, Executive Director, Global Retailer & Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA)“The Gemini family is honored to be the first manufacturer recognized for these unsurpassed quality standards. We are eager to show our partners, including Amazon, how this achievement will drive significant value across the entire industry.”— Mike Finamore, CEO, Gemini Pharmaceuticals"The GRMA Product Integrity Program is a strong example of accreditation creating real market accountability, and ANAB is proud to be part of that chain of confidence from the laboratory to the label."— Jason Stine, ANAB Vice President of AccreditationThe GRMA Product Integrity Program brings together certification bodies, laboratories, manufacturers, and retailers to ensure supply chain confidence, because consumers expect that the ingredients on the label are what is in the product. This means dietary supplement products have confirmed identity and composition, specified strength and purity, are free from undeclared adulterants, and free from unacceptable contaminants. Gemini Pharmaceuticals has demonstrated its use of scientific best practices throughout the dietary supplement laboratory analysis process.For more information about the Product Integrity Program, visit: grmalliance.org/product-integrity-program________________________________________About Gemini Pharmaceuticals:Gemini Pharmaceuticals is a worldwide leader in contract manufacturing and product development for science-based nutritional supplements, nutraceuticals, and pet supplements. Operating FDA and Health Canada registered facilities, Gemini offers a comprehensive suite of services including capsule manufacturing, tablet manufacturing, blending operations, functional tablet coating, packaging operations, stability testing, product development, and analytical testing. Gemini's state-of-the-art on-site laboratory holds ISO 17025 accreditation, enabling the company to deliver end-to-end quality assurance from formulation through finished product. With high-speed automated packaging lines and a commitment to environmentally conscious manufacturing practices, Gemini Pharmaceuticals combines operational scale with scientific rigor to serve brand partners across the dietary supplement and pet supplement categories. For more information, visit geminipharm.com.________________________________________About the Global Retailer & Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA):The Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) is a nonprofit, member-based organization dedicated to advancing global quality and safety standards for the Health & Wellness category, including dietary supplements, cosmetics, and over-the-counter drugs. Formed through a collaborative effort among retailers, manufacturers, trade associations, certification bodies, and public health representatives, GRMA operates as an independent Certification Program Owner (CPO) — governing the standard and overseeing audit integrity while accredited third-party certification bodies conduct the actual audits. GRMA's GMP certification program is built on the NSF/ANSI 455 family of publicly accredited standards and is the only health and wellness GMP program to achieve GFSI benchmark recognition under Scope K. GRMA is committed to one goal: ensuring consumers have access to safe, high-quality products. For more information, visit grmalliance.org.________________________________________About ANAB:The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), is the largest multidisciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the Global Accreditation Cooperation Incorporated (Global ACI). The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers. For more information, visit www.anab.org Media ContactsGemini Pharmaceuticals - Mike Finamore, CEO, mike.finamore@geminipharm.comGlobal Retailer & Manufacturer Alliance - Allyn Shultis, Executive Director, ashultis@grmalliance.orgANSI National Accreditation Board - Mary Kolberg, mkolberg@anab.org

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