On World Environment Day, MDS Aqualia Promotes climate action and sustainable water management in communities across TX

MDS Aqualia is reaffirming its commitment to climate action and sustainable water management through initiatives focused on environmental education

At MDS Aqualia, we are committed to developing sustainable solutions that help preserve this essential resource for future generations.”
— MDS Aqualia
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --
In recognition of World Environment Day, MDS Aqualia is reaffirming its commitment to climate action and sustainable water management through initiatives focused on environmental education, community engagement, and the protection of natural resources across the Texas communities it serves.

This year’s World Environment Day theme focuses on Climate Action. The United Nations has called attention to the importance of listening to the signals the planet is sending, including rising sea levels, extreme droughts, and wildfires, and responding with positive and sustainable solutions such as protecting natural resources, promoting efficient water use, advancing renewable energy, and strengthening resilient infrastructure.

In a state like Texas, where water availability and extreme weather events continue to create growing challenges for local communities, MDS Aqualia highlights the importance of promoting responsible water consumption and environmental resilience.

“Local communities play a critical role in protecting water resources and the environment. At MDS Aqualia, we are committed to developing sustainable solutions that help preserve this essential resource for future generations,” the company stated.

As part of its environmental and social commitment, MDS Aqualia continues to support initiatives aimed at strengthening environmental awareness and encouraging sustainable practices, including:
-Participation in forums and community discussions centered on sustainability, water resilience, and climate action.
- Community outreach activities and awareness campaigns promoting water conservation and reduced environmental impact.
-Encouraging responsible everyday practices aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through these efforts, MDS Aqualia seeks to strengthen collaboration among residents, local institutions, and businesses to help address today’s environmental challenges and support the sustainable growth of Texas communities.

On World Environment Day, the company encourages individuals and organizations alike to take part in small daily actions that can create a lasting positive impact on the planet, reinforcing that protecting water and the environment is a shared responsibility.

About MDS Aqualia
MDS Aqualia combines global expertise with local execution. Aqualia is a leading international water management company operating in 18 countries and serving more than 45 million people worldwide. The company specializes in desalination, advanced treatment technologies, digital water systems, and resilient infrastructure solutions.

Municipal District Services (MDS), part of Aqualia’s U.S. operations, has provided full-service management, operations, and maintenance of water and wastewater infrastructure for utility districts in the Houston area since 2007, supporting safe, compliant, and reliable service delivery across growing Texas communities.

Media Contacts

Andrea Gomez 832-858-5850
Erika Abboud 832-216-0122

marketing.usa@aqualia.com

Andrea Gomez
Andrea Gomez Communication LLC
+ +1 832-858-5850
andrea@andreagomez.tv
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ANDREA GOMEZ COMMUNICATIONS LLC Relevance is Power. Connection is Currency Founded in 2012, Andrea Gómez Communications LLC is not your typical PR and marketing agency — it’s a full-force media consulting powerhouse built for brands that want visibility, credibility, and cultural impact. The firm helps executives, law firms, healthcare leaders, and organizations craft strategies that resonate authentically in both English and Spanish markets. From earned media and bilingual campaigns to event visibility and spokesperson coaching, Andrea’s agency offers everything under one roof — precise, strategic, and results-driven. Her network spans television, politics, business, and culture, giving clients insider access to top-tier coverage and high-impact opportunities. The U.S. Hispanic market represents $2.5 trillion in buying power — and Andrea ensures her clients don’t just reach it, but connect with it meaningfully. Andrea Gómez Communications builds reputations, engineers visibility, and positions brands as trusted voices across both languages and cultures.

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