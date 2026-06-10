Dark Horse CPAs Announces Promotion of Chris Papp to Principal

Chris Papp, CPA

Papp Completes Principal Accelerator Program, Continues Growing SMB Tax Practice

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the promotion of Chris Papp, CPA, to Principal following his successful completion of the firm’s Principal Accelerator Program. Papp joined Dark Horse as an Accelerator in 2025, bringing a strong technical foundation, entrepreneurial drive, and client-focused mindset to the firm.Over the course of his career, Chris has supported individual and business clients through complex tax planning and compliance, with a particular focus on helping taxpayers move from uncertainty to clarity. Since joining Dark Horse, he has built his practice while navigating the demands of tax work, prospective client conversations, new technology, and the realities of business development.Through that process, the core focus remained clear: shaping the client experience and delivering on what was promised. “I get a lot of satisfaction from helping taxpayers get from point A to point B, whether that means resolving a distressed tax situation, helping someone pursue their ambitions, or working with business owners who have room to further optimize their tax strategies.”Looking back on his first year in the Accelerator Program, the finish line carried more weight than he expected. “In the beginning, I questioned if this program was too good to be true; that moment when I realized my hard work paid off felt incredibly rewarding.”He added that the support behind the program exceeded his expectations. “I really could not have anticipated the amount of quality support I received as an Accelerator,” said Papp. “Servant leadership is removing obstacles, and there was never once a time when I felt like I faced anything alone.”Papp also pointed to the firm’s continued investment in technology, process improvement, and internal support as a defining part of his Accelerator experience. “This is a unique time to be an accountant, and what the ‘best’ technology in our industry looks like is constantly changing. Knowing that we are constantly refining the technology we use to streamline our work is a huge benefit and a relief. I truly believe that being willing to self-disrupt, improve technology utilization, and refine best practices will be the key to navigating the changes AI has brought to the accounting industry.”As he steps into his role as Principal, Papp is focused on continuing to grow his practice, serve clients with intention, and build within the culture that first drew him to Dark Horse.“Chris earned this promotion the right way,” said Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. “He came into the Accelerator Program with a clear sense of the kind of practice he wanted to build, then did the hard work of balancing client service, business development, and the operational demands that come with becoming a Principal. What stands out most is that he never lost sight of the client experience. That is exactly the kind of discipline and ownership we want to see in a Dark Horse Principal.”About Dark Horse CPAsDark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting, and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit darkhorse.cpa.

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