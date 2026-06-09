KLA Schools Brings Reggio Emilia-Inspired Early Childhood Education to River Oaks, Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KLA Schools of River Oaks is preparing to open its doors in Houston, bringing a Reggio Emilia-inspired early childhood education experience to families seeking a child-centered preschool environment. The new campus will serve children from 6 weeks old to 5 years old, with early childhood education programs designed to support curiosity, confidence, creativity, independence, and lifelong learning.As the opening approaches, enrollment interest continues to grow. Spots are filling quickly, and this is the final opportunity for families to join as Founding Families and enjoy exclusive enrollment incentives before the school opens. Founding Families will be among the very first to experience the school’s inspiring learning environment and become part of the KLA Schools of River Oaks story from day one.“At KLA Schools of River Oaks, we believe a child’s first school experience should be extraordinary,” said a representative from KLA Schools of River Oaks. “Our goal is to create a beautiful and intentional environment where children feel seen, supported, and celebrated. Through the Reggio Emilia philosophy, we help children develop not only academic readiness, but also confidence, creativity, communication, and a true love of learning.”KLA Schools of River Oaks is part of the KLA Schools family, known for its commitment to high-quality early childhood education and its Reggio Emilia-inspired approach. This philosophy recognizes children as capable, curious, and full of potential. Instead of relying on rigid instruction, the Reggio Emilia approach encourages children to learn through exploration, relationships, hands-on experiences, creativity, and meaningful discovery.In the classroom, this means children are invited to ask questions, investigate ideas, collaborate with peers, express themselves through many “languages” of learning, and build knowledge through real experiences. Teachers serve as observers, guides, and partners in the learning process, carefully listening to children’s interests and helping those interests grow into deeper opportunities for development.This approach benefits young children in powerful ways. It helps them build communication skills, social-emotional awareness, independence, problem-solving abilities, early critical thinking, and confidence. Children are not simply prepared for the next classroom; they are supported as whole individuals who are learning how to think, create, connect, and participate in the world around them.KLA Schools of River Oaks will welcome children from 6 weeks old to 5 years old, offering early childhood education and care designed to support each stage of development in an inspiring and thoughtfully prepared environment.In addition to its educational approach, KLA Schools of River Oaks emphasizes strong partnerships with families. Parents are viewed as essential members of the school community and important partners in each child’s educational journey. Through communication, classroom documentation, family involvement, and a welcoming school culture, KLA Schools of River Oaks aims to create a connected community where children, educators, and families grow together.The school will serve families in River Oaks and surrounding Houston communities, including Montrose, West University, Rice Village, The Heights, Downtown, Memorial, Uptown, Upper Kirby, and nearby neighborhoods.Founding Family opportunities are limited, and enrollment incentives are available only for a short time. Becoming a Founding Family gives families the chance to secure priority access, enjoy exclusive benefits, and be part of the school’s first chapter.Founding Family benefits include:● Guaranteed tuition: no increases, ever● Priority enrollment and early access● Limited spots available at KLA Schools of River Oaks“Becoming a Founding Family is more than enrolling early. It means becoming part of a community from the very beginning. These families will help shape the spirit of our school and share in the excitement of opening something truly special for River Oaks.”KLA Schools of River Oaks invites parents to schedule a tour, meet the admissions team, and learn more about available programs. Families can call 713-955-0009 or email riveroaks@klaschools.com for enrollment information.About KLA SchoolsKLA Schools is a premier preschool franchise serving children from 6 weeks to 5 years old. Inspired by the world-renowned Reggio Emilia Approach, KLA Schools provide safe, innovative, and engaging learning environments where curiosity is encouraged, creativity thrives, and strong academic foundations are developed.With more than 30 locations across the United States and additional schools in development, KLA Schools continues to set a high standard for excellence in early childhood education. For more information, visit https://www.klaschools.com/

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