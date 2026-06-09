Athean Now Powered by ZoomInfo's GTM.AI as the GTM Context Layer for AI Sales Engagement

ZoomInfo's verified intelligence now powers Athean through GTM.AI, and Athean engagement data flows back into ZoomInfo to enrich GTM Studio Audiences.

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has confirmed a two-way integration with Athean, the AI-native sales engagement platform that calls itself the "Modern OS for Enterprise GTM." Mutual customers can now bring ZoomInfo into Athean through a native connector, and they can enrich GTM Studio Audiences with their Athean license by creating a Custom Data Connector. The connective tissue underneath both flows is GTM.AI, ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer, which exposes the verified data graph and agentic orchestration through API and Model Context Protocol so any platform, agent, or workflow can plug in.

Athean Workflows Now Powered By ZoomInfo Intelligence. Athean is built around four AI agents: Company and Account Research, Smart Prioritization, AI Operators, and Auto-Personalization. With this integration, those agents read ZoomInfo contact and account data directly. The Smart Prioritization agent gets identity-resolved account data and intent signals. The Company and Account Research agent gets the underlying firmographic and technographic context. The Auto-Personalization agent gets the live signal layer. There is no separate enrichment pass and no CSV import.

In the other direction, customers use their existing Athean license to create a Custom Data Connector inside ZoomInfo's GTM Studio. The connector pulls Athean engagement data, including email opens, replies, LinkedIn activity, and call outcomes, back into GTM Studio Audiences. Marketers and RevOps build audiences that include or exclude contacts based on what happened in the outbound sequence. The next campaign and the next agent run use that signal.

The data backbone underneath both directions is the GTM Context Graph, which holds identity-resolved data on 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, continuously refreshed and continuously queryable. About 70% of B2B contact data decays every year. A sales engagement platform running four AI agents across email, LinkedIn, and calls multiplies that decay rate by every channel it touches. Verified data through GTM.AI is the difference between a platform that builds a pipeline and one that erodes brand trust at machine scale.

Athean is one of dozens of completed integrations on GTM.AI. The same context layer powers Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Gong, LeanData, Glean, Claude, ChatGPT, and Google Workspace. Each surface reads from the same GTM Context Graph and writes back under the same governance.

One Governance Posture Across the GTM Stack. Access control, permissioning, data lineage, AI policy, and audit logging apply consistently across both directions of the integration. Customers maintain one governance posture across ZoomInfo, Athean, and any other surface that consumes GTM.AI, alongside Athean's existing SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA compliance.

The architecture is what sets this apart from a generic data integration. The native connector reads ZoomInfo entitlement directly. The Custom Data Connector pushes Athean data back into GTM Studio Audiences directly. Most sales engagement integrations rely on whatever data the customer brings. With GTM.AI as the headless context layer, Athean reads from a graph that is continuously refreshed and identity-resolved at the contact and account level.

The Athean integration is generally available to mutual ZoomInfo and Athean customers. The native connector is configured inside Athean, and the Custom Data Connector is configured inside ZoomInfo GTM Studio.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

GTM.AI is ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.

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