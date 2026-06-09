Attorney General Tong Sues North Haven Business Owner Over Serial Hazardous Waste and Air Pollution Control Violations

06/09/2026

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today, on behalf of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), sued Bruno F. Suraci, Jr., his North Haven metal finishing business NikLyn, and related companies for serial violations of Connecticut’s air pollution control regulations.

Connecticut first sued Suraci, Suraci Incorporated, Suraci Metal Finishing LLC, and Suraci Paint & Powder Coating LLC in 2013 for violations of the state’s hazardous waste and air pollution control laws tied to his metal finishing businesses adjacent to the Quinnipiac River in New Haven. Suraci was ordered to pay $743,500 in civil penalties in 2014. Of that penalty, $733,500 remains outstanding.

Since then, Suraci opened a series of new companies, Source One Solutions LLC, Source One Realty Holdings LLC and Source One Holding LLC that operate at 400 Sackett Point Road in North Haven. Under all of these businesses, Suraci has conducted activities that violate environmental statutes and regulations. NikLyn Corporation conducts a variety of metal surface prep applications, including abrasive blasting and wet spray painting. Given their potential to emit harmful air contaminants that impair public health and the environment, these operations are highly regulated by DEEP to limit and control pollution and, in many cases, require permits from DEEP when emissions exceed designated thresholds. To date, defendants have not applied for a permit from DEEP or otherwise acted to comply with DEEP regulations to limit and control pollution.

The state received a complaint of plumes of dust from the business that coat nearby cars, caused by sandblasting without the necessary containment measures. DEEP inspectors visited the business and found that NikLyn had failed to deploy an adequate containment system to control airborne particulate matter from the sandblasting operation. DEEP issued notices of violation in both 2023 and 2025. Environmental violations have persisted, and the company remains out of compliance with air quality statutes and regulations.

Today’s lawsuit, filed in Hartford Superior Court, seeks an order from the court that Suraci, a repeat offender, come into compliance with all the environmental laws and pay all outstanding penalties. The complaint also seeks new fines of up to $25,000 per day per violation.

“Bruno Suraci has flagrantly ignored environmental protection laws for over a decade, has moved and shifted unregistered and unpermitted companies to evade accountability, and continues to skirt the law. His actions have polluted our state and exposed workers and neighbors to hazardous dust and waste. We are suing, and we’re demanding full payment of all fines owed in addition to new serious penalties to ensure full compliance with all environmental laws,” said Attorney General Tong.

“As this action demonstrates, DEEP is firmly committed to protecting public health and the environment by ensuring compliance with air quality standards across the state and by holding violators to account,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said.



Assistant Attorneys General Aza Mosley and Michael Schulz and Deputy Associate Attorney General Matthew Levine, Chief of the Environment Section, are assisting the Attorney General in this matter.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

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