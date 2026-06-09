Kitchen Remodeling SEO Releases 2026 Lead Cost Benchmarks Across Nine Marketing Channels

2026 kitchen remodel lead cost

New 2026 report reveals kitchen remodeling leads cost $10–$600+ depending on channel, based on first-party data across 15 U.S. markets.

Cost per lead is the wrong number to optimize.” — Mike Goldstein

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kitchen Remodeling SEO, a digital marketing agency working exclusively with kitchen and bath remodeling contractors, has published the 2026 Kitchen Remodeling Lead Cost Report , a channel-by-channel benchmarking study drawing on first-party client data across 15 U.S. markets and validated third-party research covering more than $6.7 million in tracked ad spend.The report documents what contractors actually pay per lead across nine channels — from organic search and Google Local Services Ads to third-party lead platforms — and finds that the cost of kitchen remodeling leads varies from $10 to more than $600 depending on the channel, with close rate differences that invert the apparent economics of several widely used platforms.The kitchen and bath industry is projected to reach $228 billion in revenue in 2026, according to the NKBA's 2026 Kitchen and Bath Industry Outlook, with professional remodeling spend growing 4.4% year-over-year. Against that backdrop, Kitchen Remodeling SEO's report finds that many contractors are allocating marketing budgets to channels producing the worst cost-per-acquired-project outcomes in the study.Third-party lead platforms, including Angi and HomeAdvisor, carry the highest per-lead cost in the report at $150 to $600 or more, with leads typically shared among three to five competing contractors simultaneously. At the close rates Kitchen Remodeling SEO documents for shared leads — five to twelve percent — the resulting cost per acquired project ranges from $2,500 to $5,000, well above the five to ten percent marketing cost ratio the NKBA identifies as the target for established remodeling firms.Google Local Services Ads, by contrast, produced call leads at $49 to $112 and message leads at $25 to $67 across Kitchen Remodeling SEO's 15-market client base. An independent February 2026 benchmark by SearchLight Digital, tracking $6.72 million in LSA spend across 888 contractors and 126,650 leads, reported a 43.9% book rate and a $233 cost per paying customer — figures the report identifies as the strongest unit economics of any paid channel in the study.Search engine optimization and Google Business Profile produced the lowest long-term cost per lead in the report. One documented Massachusetts client case study reached a $10.41 average cost per lead at campaign maturity, generating more than 60 leads per month from Google Maps and organic search combined.The report also addresses AI search visibility as an emerging lead channel. Google AI Overviews now appear on 48% of searches as of April 2026, up from 31% a year earlier, and traffic arriving through an AI Overview citation converts at 14.2% compared to 2.8% for traditional organic results — a channel the report notes cannot be purchased and must be earned through structured content and schema markup."The contractors getting hurt most consistently are the ones optimizing for cost per lead instead of cost per acquired project," said Mike Goldstein, founder of Kitchen Remodeling SEO. "A $600 shared lead that closes at eight percent costs more per job than a $100 LSA call that closes at thirty-five. The channel that looks expensive is often the one with the best economics."Kitchen Remodeling SEO is an NKBA Industry Partner and KBIS 2026 speaker. The agency works exclusively with kitchen and bath remodeling contractors across more than 15 U.S. markets. The full 2026 Kitchen Remodeling Lead Cost Report, including channel benchmarks, a maximum allowable CPL calculator, and first-party client case studies, is available at kitchenremodelingseo.com.

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