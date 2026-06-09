Seattle Residents for Thoughtful Growth Hosts 'ReVision Seattle: Lessons Learned from the Biggest North American Upzone'

Patrick Condon, Author of “Broken CIty: Land Speculation, Inequality, and Urban Crisis,” Headlines June 15 Public Forum on One Seattle Comprehensive Plan

Don’t just upzone hoping for affordability. Insist on it,” — Author Patrick Condon

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seattle Residents for Thoughtful Growth ( SRTG ), a grassroots organization dedicated to making housing more affordable to middle income families, is hosting “ReVision Seattle: Lessons Learned from the Biggest North America Upzone - Vancouver, BC,” a public forum on the Seattle Comprehensive Plan on Monday, June 15th from 6 to 8 pm at the Mt. Baker Community Club in Seattle.This forum will share updates on Seattle’s Comprehensive Plan process, as well as insights from Patrick Condon, author of “Broken City: Land Speculation, Inequality, and Urban Crisis”, who will examine, through Vancouver’s experience, how broad upzoning can fuel speculation without delivering affordability.Among the topics that will be covered include:- Where we are now. Reviewing the scope, timeline, and key concerns for each phase of the One Seattle Plan.- Insights from other cities. Not all upzoning is the same, and a city’s approach makes a difference. For example, after building more housing units than any other North American city, Vancouver became the least affordable city on the continent, with stockpiles of unoccupied apartments. Portland’s approach to density has made homes more affordable.- Anti-displacement strategies. Upzoning without anti-displacement strategies can result in displacement of the very people upzoning is trying to help. People of color, families with children, and senior citizens are often disproportionately affected.- How to ensure your voice is heard. Sharing insights on how to take next steps and engage in the decision-making process.“Don’t just upzone hoping for affordability. Insist on it,” said Patrick Condon, keynote speaker at the forum. His book, “Broken City: Land Speculation, Inequality, and Urban Crisis,” covers how cities can deal with the pressures of growth, while expanding affordable housing.The forum is free of charge. To register, please follow this link . The Mt. Baker Community Club is located at 2811 Mount Rainier Dr. S, Seattle, WA 98144.About SRTGFounded in 2025, Seattle Residents for Thoughtful Growth (SRTG) is a grassroots coalition dedicated to promoting housing affordable to middle income families. SRTG members include architects, urban planners, tree experts, landscape designers, and engaged citizens from over 30 communities in Seattle. For more information please visit their website at https://www.seattlethoughtfulgrowth.org/

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