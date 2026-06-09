London Tech Week 2026: Britain puts people at the heart of the AI revolution

London Tech Week 2026 LTW 2026 Day 2 Event LTW Day 2 2026

From chips to courtrooms to communities, the UK government today set out the detail of announcements highlighting a UK focused on building AI that works for all

Today’s announcements highlight the UK’s laser focus on high impact investment and programmes driving innovation and growth for the UK economy.” — Carolyn Dawson OBE, Lead for London Tech Week

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- London Tech Week 2026 (8th -10th June 2026) today became the setting for more detail on the UK government’s major announcements spanning government investment, workforce transformation and justice reform. There was also an announcement from Homewards, Prince William’s homelessness programme, on the UK’s first Homelessness Data Lab to improve how data and technology are used in prevention. The announcements set the scene for Britain’s AI ambitions which are focused on economic competitiveness and ensuring that technology remains valuable to all the people it serves.Carolyn Dawson OBE, CEO of Founders Forum Group and Lead for London Tech Week, said: “Today’s announcements highlight the UK’s laser focus on high impact investment and programmes driving innovation and growth for the UK economy. The UK’s technology sector is already a leading nation on the global stage, and today’s news cements its position as the European leader in AI and emerging technologies.”Investing in the foundations: £1.1 billion for British AI hardwareThis week has seen one of the most significant technology commitments in recent UK history. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall unveiled a £1.1 billion AI Hardware Plan at London Tech Week, setting out how the government will back British companies developing the chips and semiconductor technologies behind AI, while also investing in the scientists, engineers and technicians needed to turn new ideas into products and jobs in the UK.The plan includes £750 million for a new national AI supercomputer, set to be one of the most advanced in the world when deployed in 2030. This was announced alongside £120 million for a new AI Hardware Innovation Programme to help British companies design, develop and test novel chips. The Secretary of State highlighted £150 million of the supercomputer budget will be used to purchase next-generation inference chips this summer, creating an immediate commercial opportunity for British firms.The investment is explicitly linked to people, with a £45 million investment in new skills support that will back doctoral training and undergraduate bursaries to train more engineers, chip designers and technicians, opening clear pathways into the sector. A new strategic partnership with Arm will align industry expertise with the UK’s skills pipeline, while Silicon Valley investors Playground Global – backed by up to £150 million from the British Business Bank, its single largest ever fund investment – will invest in UK-based AI hardware companies to help them scale and remain rooted in the UK.Equipping the workforce: £200 million to make AI work for everyoneThe hardware ambition is matched by an equally substantial commitment to people in work. At the first-ever AI Adoption Summit, the government brought together major tech companies, trade unions and industry leaders to drive AI adoption in ways that boost growth while creating new opportunities for workers – backed by more than £200 million of investment.A £100 million expansion of the government’s Bridge AI scheme will match British companies with British AI expertise, alongside support on skills, AI assurance and practical adoption guidance. The government AI Skills Boost programme has reported 1.7 million AI skills courses completed, with companies including Cisco, IBM and Deloitte expanding training provision and support for SMEs.Nobel Prize-winning economist Simon Johnson will chair a new AI Economics Institute, tracking how AI is changing jobs and growth, with more than 30 major companies, including BT, Rolls-Royce and Accenture, sharing data and insights on how they are using AI in the workplace to help shape future policy. A new Pro-Worker AI Exposition Prize will recognise organisations that help workers adapt to AI or create new job opportunities through its responsible use.Reforming public services: AI enters the courtroomLondon Tech Week also heard from the Deputy Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor, David Lammy, with a signal that AI’s reach now extends into the justice system itself. A raft of new technology projects will aim to deliver improvements across the justice system to tackle the court backlog, including AI legal assistants to support legal professionals with routine casework such as research and case analysis, and streamlined case management processes to get cases moving faster.Technology for social good: the UK’s first Homelessness Data LabPerhaps the most distinctive note struck at London Tech Week 2026 is the recognition that AI’s transformative potential extends beyond the economy and public services to reach the most vulnerable in society. In a first for the event, homelessness joined the agenda.Prince William’s Homewards programme has launched the UK’s first Homelessness Data Lab, in partnership with LandAid and Salesforce, bringing together over 25 organisations across business, technology, government, local authorities and frontline services. The Lab’s founding premise is that warning signs of homelessness often appear long before crisis point, and that with the right data tools, it is possible to intervene early enough to prevent it.Members including Bloomberg, VodafoneThree, Accenture and NatWest Group will develop time-bound, practical projects focused on improving coordination between frontline services, reducing response times, and better signposting support to people at the first signs of struggle. Projects will be piloted across Homewards’ six UK locations: Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Lambeth, Newport, Northern Ireland and Sheffield.London Tech Week 2026 will feature a panel discussion including The Prince of Wales and senior business leaders on Weds 10th June, alongside a pitch session where entrepreneurs from Venture Studio, homelessness charity Crisis, and the Homewards locations will present innovations using data and technology to prevent homelessness, placing social impact on the agenda of one of the UK’s premier technology gatherings for the first time.Key announcements at a glance:£1.1 billion AI Hardware Plan – backing British chip firms, a new national supercomputer, and £45 million for skills and doctoral training (DSIT)£200 million AI Adoption package – helping businesses adopt AI and equipping workers with skills to benefit from it (DSIT)AI in the justice system – AI legal assistants, new listing tools for judges, and Justice Transcribe saving 18,750 days of probation officer time annually (Ministry of Justice)UK’s first Homelessness Data Lab – launched by Homewards with Salesforce and LandAid to use data and technology to prevent homelessness (Royal Foundation / Homewards)London Tech Week lasts until 10th June at Olympia and will bring together more than 600 speakers and 30,000 attendees, with more than 100 fringe events taking place across London until 12th June. More details on speakers and events can be found at https://londontechweek.com/ EndsAbout London Tech WeekLondon Tech Week is Europe’s global stage for technology, bringing together the thinkers and doers shaping the future of business through tech – creating the connections, insights and opportunities that power growth.London Tech Week 2026 takes place between 8th–10th June at Olympia London, with Fringe Events running across London from 8th–12th June. The full London Tech Week 2026 agenda is now live. To register and secure delegate passes, please visit www.londontechweek.com

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