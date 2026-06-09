A Modo Mio Awarded the '50 Top Pizza USA 2026' Award

50 Top Pizza USA 2026 Award

The landmark Arlington restaurant is proud to announce that they have been chosen by 50 Top Pizza as #37 out of more than 75,000 pizza restaurants in the USA!

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year 50 Top Pizza publishes guides to the “Best Pizzerias in the World” including the “50 Top Pizzerias in America,” which include nominations coveted by pizzerias everywhere. This year Arlington's A Modo Mio was awarded the 37th place on the list. They are the only Virginia pizzeria to be included and no Washington, DC pizza restaurants made the cut, making the recognition even more meaningful.This award isn’t based on flavor and quality of pizza alone, it also considers the welcoming atmosphere of a pizzeria, its service, and its ambiance. The historic restaurant was founded in 1978 by Mr. Joe Farruggio along with his two brothers 48 years ago. Hailing from Agrigento, Italy, the Farruggios brought their Italian heritage and love of authentic flavors with them with the mission of offering a genuine slice of Italy to Washington, DC and Virginia residents. Today, Co-Owners and Managing Partners Rosario Farruggio and Antonio Biglietto along with General Manager Mikki Durdevic are setting new precedents at the same location that’s been serving their community for nearly half a century.A Modo Mio’s award-winning pizzaioli, Executive Chef/Co-Owner Antonio Biglietto and Chef Antonio Riccio, both Napoli natives, are responsible for ensuring the quality and authenticity of not only each pizza, but also each dish that comes out of A Modo Mio’s kitchen. Featured in several local and national publications, their authentic, award-winning pizza is only a part of A Modo Mio’s culinary offerings. They also offer uniquely satisfying lunch items, an extensive happy hour menu, and top-quality Italian favorites for dinner at value prices. Their carefully curated wine menu includes Italy’s most exclusive vintages and American favorites as well.In addition to their wide array of original Neapolitan-style pizza, weekday lunches at A Modo Mio consist of fresh, hot panini made with their own house made dough, house made gnocchi and meatballs, a selection of pasta dishes made with fresh sauces, and sizzling seafood. The extensive dinner menu includes similar offerings, but replaces the panini with classic Italian appetizers, house made classic lasagna, fresh pasta, chicken, seafood, and steak specialties.Having grown up in a family of pastry chefs, Chef Antonio Biglietto offers his own house-made versions of dolci such as Torta Di Carote, Tiramisú, crème brùlée for dessert. In addition, A Modo Mio also serves cannoli made from Sicilian sheep’s milk ricotta and Nutellone – a large, half-moon shaped pizza dough crescent filled with Nutella and served with pistachios and strawberries. Weekday Happy Hour from 3-5 PM enables patrons to enjoy the entire menu at 30% off while sipping on their favorite drinks.In addition to passion, skill, and tradition, A Modo Mio insists upon using the best authentic Italian ingredients along with the freshest local produce in their kitchen. For this reason, they proudly partner with Latteria Sorrentina which uses “the most authentic expression of the tradition and processing of fresh dairy products.” The artisanal Cheese from Campania, called Fior di latte in Italy is one of the main protagonists of their award-winning Neapolitan pizzas.Even the choice of water that they feature is done with intention. Farrarelle, for example, is a naturally sparkling mineral water sourced from the volcanic springs of Italy’s Riardo basin, also from Campania. Renowned for its refined bubbles, balanced mineral content, and a crisp, refreshing taste, making it a perfect companion to elevate any Italian meal. Italians’ favorite water.Widely regarded as a “favorite spot for Italian cuisine” with locals, A Modo Mio was originally called Joe’s Place Pizza & Pasta when it opened 41 years ago. In 2020 the restaurant switched focus from New York Style pizza and subs to authentic Neapolitan pizza and authentic Italian dishes. In October 2020 they re-opened with a new vision and name, A Modo Mio, which means “My Way” in Italian. Nowadays, A Modo Mio continuously strives to offer clients a community, authentic quality and flavor in their cuisine, and welcoming, Italian-style hospitality in a casual, friendly environment. Come to A Modo Mio for the pizza, stay for a slice of Italy.For more information visit https://amodomiopizza.com . Contact Rosario@amodomiopizza.com for interviews.

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