Smart Blanks Announces the SB5300 Adult Classic Tee - A new 5.3 oz Blank T-shirt for Decorators

New 5.3 oz combed ring-spun tee expands Smart Blanks’ lineup with updated fabric construction and new color availability

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Blanks has introduced the SB5300 Adult Classic Tee , a new wholesale blank t-shirt designed for screen printers, embroiderers, DTG decorators, and custom merchandise brands. The SB5300 expands the Smart Blanks blank apparel lineup with a 5.3 oz style developed to meet the performance and printability standards decorators demand.Constructed from signature combed ring-spun cotton with a lycra rib collar, the SB5300 delivers a soft hand feel and breathable fabric construction ideal for everyday wear, custom printing, and private label applications. The style was developed as a modern update to the traditional 5.3 oz heavyweight blank tee, while maintaining broad compatibility across decoration methods including screen printing, DTG, heat transfer, and embroidery.The SB5300 was made for any decoration compatibility. The fabric construction and tear-away label make this the perfect t-shirt for screen printing, direct-to-garment (DTG), heat transfer, and embroidery applications.“The SB5300 was built to raise the bar on what a reliable 5.3 oz can be. The go-to tee in the industry has been working fine, but we needed to create something better, a t-shirt that is a familiar weight, but with better cotton.” - Liliana, VP of Sales & MarketingThe Adult Classic Tee is available now through Smart Blanks’ wholesale website at smartexapparel.com and on Faire for qualified resellers. Decorators and wholesale buyers are encouraged to check the product page for the latest color availability and inventory.The 5.3 oz category has long been dominated by a single industry-standard style, making it one of the most familiar weights in the decorated apparel market. Smart Blanks developed the SB5300 to give decorators, brands, and merchandise buyers a wholesale blank tee option that meets that familiar weight expectation while delivering an elevated fabric experience, without sacrificing the printability and consistency that production decorating demands.About The CompanySupported by over 15 years of experience in manufacturing, design, and sales, Smartex Apparel is a trusted apparel company dedicated to delivering premium quality, style, and value without compromise. As the company behind the Smart Blanks brand, Smartex Apparel continues its legacy by developing modern, high-quality blank apparel designed for today’s market.Smart Blanks, a brand by Smartex Apparel, features signature ring-spun combed cotton across all product lines—from essential tees to premium fleece styles. Each piece is designed for versatility, making it ideal for a wide range of decoration techniques. With high-density stitching and smooth printing surfaces, Smart Blanks delivers elevated basics with the perfect balance of fit, feel, and price.As a direct supplier, Smartex Apparel offers competitive pricing and fast turnaround, including same-day shipping on in-stock items from its distribution centers in Anaheim, California, and Grand Prairie, Texas. Through Smart Blanks, the company remains committed to providing manufacturer-direct value along with an exceptional customer service experience.

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