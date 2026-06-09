Reno Luxury Agent Shannon Comstock Closes $1.469M Sale as Washoe County Market Surges

Shannon Comstock, luxury real estate agent with RE/MAX Gold in Reno, Nevada, serving buyers and sellers across Washoe County and Northern Nevada.

RE/MAX Gold agent and author reports 231 luxury closings in Washoe County in 90 days as Northern Nevada's $1M+ market shows continued strength in spring 2026.

The luxury market in Washoe County is active and buyers are qualified. Preparation and pricing strategy determine outcomes more than market conditions.” — Shannon Comstock, RE/MAX Gold

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shannon Comstock , a luxury real estate agent with RE/MAX Gold in Reno, Nevada, has closed a $1.469 million residential transaction in South Reno, representing the buyer in the highest-priced sale of her career in Northern Nevada real estate.The closing coincides with strong spring 2026 performance across Washoe County's luxury market. According to data Comstock pulled directly from the Northern Nevada Regional MLS, 231 single family homes priced at $1 million and above closed in Washoe County between March 1 and May 31, 2026. The median close price was $1,460,000 with an average of $1,998,279. Luxury homes spent a median of 54 days on market versus just 12 days for the overall Reno market -- a gap Comstock says underscores the importance of specialized luxury expertise."The luxury market in Washoe County is active and buyers are qualified," said Comstock. "Preparation and pricing strategy determine outcomes more than market conditions. The homes that sold quickly were the ones that came to market correctly positioned from day one."Comstock's marketing approach differs from traditional practice. Before a home goes public, she builds a complete strategy combining professional photography, drone footage, geo-targeted digital advertising, and AI-powered marketing tools. She stages homes personally when needed and launches campaigns before a property appears on the MLS."Most agents post a home on the MLS and hope the right buyer finds it," said Comstock. "I identify the right buyer before the home goes live and make sure the home is in front of them before they are even actively searching. That is the difference between a home that goes under contract in 48 hours with multiple offers and a home that sits."A recent Comstock listing went under contract in less than 48 hours with multiple offers, receiving an all-cash offer above asking outside of peak selling season. The seller had decluttered every room, addressed upgrades, manicured the landscaping, and allowed Comstock to execute a full pre-market campaign before the home appeared publicly.Comstock has been a licensed Nevada REALTOR since 2013 and has built her practice around luxury residential real estate across Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County, serving buyers and sellers in Montreux, ArrowCreek, Rancharrah, Newlands Historic District, Caughlin Ranch, Somersett, Galena Forest, Old Southwest Reno, and Southwest Reno. She grew up on Lake Tahoe's East Shore and has lived in Southwest Reno since 2013, giving her local knowledge that distinguishes her from agents who market here without living here.She holds designations including Certified Listing Specialist, Certified Digital Marketing Specialist, Certified 24K Agent, and Community Market Leader, has completed Ninja Sales training twice, and has trained with top real estate coach Krista Mashore and AI business strategist Callan Faulkner of The Uncommon Business.Comstock is the author of Selling Your Washoe County Home : The Secrets to Maximum Success, a guide for Northern Nevada homeowners drawing on her 12 years of experience.The $1.469M closing reflects the continued strength of Northern Nevada's luxury segment, driven by high-net-worth buyers relocating from California and other high-tax states seeking Nevada's tax advantages, outdoor lifestyle, and proximity to Lake Tahoe. The out-of-state buyer Comstock represented discovered her through a sign call from a previous listing -- a pattern she sees increasingly among buyers who research online before visiting."Northern Nevada continues to attract serious buyers," said Comstock. "No state income tax, access to Lake Tahoe, and a luxury lifestyle at a fraction of California prices is a story that is not going away."Comstock is licensed in Nevada (License S.175542) with RE/MAX Gold at 1401 S Virginia Street, Suite 100, Reno, NV 89502. She can be reached at 775.842.2000 or realestate@shannoncomstock.com. Luxury neighborhood guides, seller resources, and information about Northern Nevada's real estate market are available at shannoncomstock.com

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