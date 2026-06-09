OCCAM'S BEARD Writer David Ezell Among Six Finalists for Best First Time Screenwriter at Cannes Film Awards

Occam's Beard Pre-Release Poster Meet David Ezell, the author of the award-winning short Occam's Beard Harry Cooke and David Ezell traveled across Kansas and Missouri documenting the lasting legacy of the classic film Paper Moon for their documentary, PAPER MOON Rise.

The psychological thriller OCCAM'S BEARD continues its award-winning run as production begins in New York City this summer.

Whether I was studying history, doing therapy with a client, or writing scripts, I've always been fascinated by the stories people tell themselves and the stories they hide from themselves as well.” — Screenwriter David Ezell

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Filmmaker and screenwriter David Ezell has been named one of six finalists for Best First-Time Screenwriter at the Cannes Film Awards for his psychological thriller OCCAM'S BEARD . Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Cannes on June 27.The screenplay follows J.P. Ellison, a former child star who confronts his longtime psychiatrist after becoming convinced the doctor has been replaced by an impostor. What begins as a routine therapy session spirals into a tense exploration of memory, identity, grief, and perception.The recognition marks the latest in a growing list of honors for OCCAM'S BEARD, which has also received awards and recognition from the Big Apple Film Festival, the Filmmatic Inroads Fellowship, the Travancore International Film Awards, the Manhattan International Screenplay Awards, and numerous other competitions worldwide. Production on the short film is scheduled to begin this summer in New York City.Before entering filmmaking, Ezell built a career as a historian, educator, therapist, and entrepreneur. He is the founder of Darien Wellness, a behavioral health organization serving clients across multiple states. His work in psychology and storytelling has heavily influenced the themes explored in OCCAM'S BEARD."Whether I was studying history, doing therapy with a client, or writing scripts, I've always been fascinated by the stories people tell themselves and the stories they hide from themselves as well," said Ezell. "OCCAM'S BEARD grew out of that fascination."In addition to preparing OCCAM'S BEARD for production, Ezell is beginning post-production work on PAPER MOON Rise, a documentary chronicling a road trip he undertook with fellow writer, actor, and co-star Harry Cooke across Kansas and Missouri. Appearing on screen as themselves, Ezell and Cooke retrace the route taken by Addie and Moses in Peter Bogdanovich's classic 1973 film Paper Moon while exploring the movie's lasting legacy through the memories of residents who participated in its production more than fifty years ago. The documentary is expected to make its world premiere at the Paper Moon Festival in Kansas in May 2027.Additional information about OCCAM'S BEARD, PAPER MOON Rise, and other projects can be found at DavidEzell.com and CamelbackFilms.nyc.Media Contact:David EzellCamelback Films[Info@CamelbackFilms.nyc](mailto:Info@CamelbackFilms.nyc)01.718.532.3024CamelbackFilms.nyc

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