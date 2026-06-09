GRMA and Amazon Collaborate to Streamline Dietary Supplement Marketplace Access

GRMA's Dietary Supplement Product Integrity Program recognized by Amazon's Compliance Fast-Track Program, offering suppliers certainty & efficiency at launch

Through Compliance Fast-Track, Amazon continues to raise the bar on safety while providing a more seamless experience for sellers.” — Somie Rico, Amazon Compliance Fast Track

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) is pleased to announce a significant collaboration with Amazon that marks a milestone for the dietary supplement industry. After five years of multiple GRMA members commitment to building rigorous, science-based quality standards, Amazon has formally recognized the GRMA Dietary Supplement Product Integrity Program as part of its Compliance Fast-Track Program — creating a streamlined route for manufacturers and brand owners to bring compliant products to Amazon's marketplace more quickly and efficiently.What This Means for Manufacturers & Brand Owners:By participating in the GRMA Dietary Supplement Product Integrity Program, companies can now:• Access Amazon's Compliance Fast-Track Program for in-scope dietary supplement listings• Benefit from a streamlined listing approval process and greater certainty around both product launch timelines and approval processes• Utilize the growing network of GRMA-recognized laboratories, reducing testing delays and redundant requirements• Demonstrate credible, science-based product quality to Amazon’s compliance teamsAbout the GRMA Product Integrity Program:Participating laboratories — whether independent labs with ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation or qualified manufacturing labs with at least two years of GRMA GMP audit conformance — are assessed against a robust set of normative references, including 21 CFR 111, ISO 17025, NSF/ANSI 173, and AOAC Guidelines for Method Validation, among others.Upon recognition, qualified laboratories are listed in the GRMA Lab Directory and are required to issue test reports and Certificates of Analysis (COAs) secured with GRMA-specified blockchain technology through HealthLOQ — enabling retailers, brands, and consumers to verify document authenticity and protect against adulterated or counterfeit products.“This collaboration reflects what’s possible when retailers and manufacturers build standards together. Amazon’s involvement over five years helped ensure the program meets real-world marketplace needs, and we’re thrilled to see that work recognized in their Compliance Fast-Track.” — Allyn Shultis, GRMA“Through Compliance Fast-Track, Amazon continues to raise the bar on safety while providing a more seamless experience for sellers. We’re excited to collaborate with GRMA, a leader in quality and safety for the dietary supplement industry.” — Somie Rico, Amazon Compliance Fast TrackGet InvolvedManufacturers and brand owners interested in taking advantage of the GRMA Product Integrity Program and Amazon's Compliance Fast-Track Program are encouraged to take the following steps:• Learn about the GRMA Product Integrity Program: Visit grmalliance.org/product-integrity-program to review program requirements and begin the application process.• Join the Product Integrity Committee: GRMA members can apply to participate in the committee driving ongoing program development at grmalliance.org/committees• Become a GRMA Member : Platinum membership is required for committee participation. Learn more at grmalliance.org/membership• Review Amazon's Compliance Fast-Track: Sellers can access program details in Amazon Seller Central at sellercentral.amazon.com/help/hub/reference/external/GNHU43TN2RHER9BQ?locale=en-US

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