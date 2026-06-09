PSMJ Launches 2026 Compensation Survey Results to Help AEC Leaders Protect Profit and Talent

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For architecture and engineering firm leaders, few phrases are more gut-wrenching than a top performer asking, "Do you have a minute?" Often, that minute ends with a resignation letter and a move to a competitor for a better pay package.To end the guesswork that leads to these talent drains, PSMJ announces the release of the 2026 Compensation Benchmark Results . This Excel-based digital decision-making tool is designed to give HR leaders and firm owners the one thing "gut instinct" cannot: a precise, data-driven roadmap to paying people fairly without eroding firm profitability.The High Stakes of Compensation Guesswork In the current AEC climate, compensation is a delicate balancing act. If pay becomes bloated, cash flow suffers and disruptive layoffs become the only fix. If pay lags behind the market, firms lose the very people who drive their projects forward."The firms winning the talent war in 2026 aren't just paying more; they are paying smarter," says Kristin Howland, Director of Benchmark Intelligence at PSMJ . "Our 2026 model takes the anxiety out of the room. It allows leaders to walk into salary reviews with total confidence, knowing exactly where they stand against 18 specific peer groups."What the Market Looks LikeAccording to the 2026 Benchmark Results, the median project manager commands a total compensation of $121,438, with 87% receiving annual bonuses. These numbers reflect an industry-wide recognition that effective project managers are profit centers, not cost centers. Yet many firms operate without this baseline data, leaving themselves vulnerable to overpaying, underpaying, or losing top talent to better-informed competitors.Logic-Driven Precision for 100+ Roles The 2026 model moves beyond generic salary surveys by providing employer-verified data for the entire organizational hierarchy. Key features include:- Comprehensive Coverage: Data for over 100 positions, including "hard-to-benchmark" roles like Chief Innovation Officer, Project Management Officer, and Corporate Counsel.- Deep-Dive Metrics: 30+ performance factors per position—including billing rates, direct labor multipliers, and utilization rates—to ensure pay is aligned with firm performance.- Hyper-Local Accuracy: A built-in Metro Area Adjustment feature using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data to ensure competitiveness in specific regional markets.How Your Life Gets Better By plugging firm-specific numbers into the 2026 Benchmark Results, HR professionals can transform from "data gatherers" into "strategic partners." They can produce ready-to-present charts in minutes, proving to stakeholders that the firm's compensation strategy is effective, fair, and market-aligned.The 2026 Compensation Benchmark Results are available now. To see the full list of positions and peer groups, visit www.psmj.com About PSMJFor over 50 years, PSMJ has been the leading publishing, executive education, and advisory group devoted completely to improving the business performance of architecture, engineering, and construction organizations worldwide.

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