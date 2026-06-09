Hearings – NUSF-148.10-148.12 – Great Plains Communications, LLC

In the matter of Great Plains Communications, LLC, seeking transition of ongoing high-cost Nebraska Universal Service Support for eligible served locations in Citizens Telecommunications of Nebraska d/b/a Frontier Communications of Nebraska support areas.

In the matter of Great Plains Communications, LLC, seeking transition of ongoing high-cost Nebraska Universal Service Support for eligible served locations in Windstream Nebraska, Inc. support areas.

In the matter of Great Plains Communications, LLC, seeking transition of ongoing high-cost Nebraska Universal Service Support for eligible served locations in Qwest Corp. d/b/a CenturyLink QC or United Telephone Company of the West d/b/a CenturyLink support areas.

This meeting is subject to the Open Meetings Act.

Remote access to the meeting will be available via WebEx or by telephone.

The Commission WebEx may be accessed by the following link: https://psc.nebraska.gov/stream

Those wishing to attend anonymously may use "anonymous" for their name and "a@b.com" for their email address.

To attend by telephone, dial 1-408-418-9388, then enter 2485 596 7539# when prompted for an access code.

Visit the PSC Meeting/Hearing information page for additional details.