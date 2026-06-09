Djurić: Traditional Friendship a Strong Foundation for Further Enhancement of Serbia–Angola Cooperation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Marko Đurić, met today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Angola, Téte António, to discuss further strengthening the traditionally friendly relations and advancing comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Đurić emphasized that Serbia and Angola are linked by decades-long ties of friendship, founded on mutual respect, solidarity, and cooperation, which date back to the era of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Recalling that diplomatic relations between the two countries were established more than half a century ago, he noted that this long-standing tradition provides a solid foundation for the further development of bilateral relations in the political, economic, and other areas of mutual interest.

Đurić underscored that Serbia highly appreciates Angola’s principled position of non-recognition of the unilaterally declared independence of the so-called Kosovo, stressing that such a stance reflects Angola’s consistent commitment to the fundamental principles of international law, as well as respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The Minister noted that economic relations should keep pace with the exceptionally strong political ties between the two countries, highlighting opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, the food industry, digitalization, information and communication technologies (ICT), and investment. He welcomed the cooperation between the chambers of commerce of the two countries, as well as the signing of agreements and memoranda that will create additional conditions for strengthening economic ties.

Recalling that the first direct investment from Serbia in Sub-Saharan Africa was made in Angola, Đurić stated that Serbia stands ready to further intensify trade and investment cooperation in the period ahead.

The two ministers also emphasized the importance of cooperation in education through the “World in Serbia” project, as well as the shared heritage and values fostered within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Reflecting on the tradition of cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement, Minister Đurić recalled that 1 September is observed in Serbia as Non-Aligned Day, commemorating Belgrade’s historic role in the founding of the Movement and reaffirming Serbia’s commitment to peace, cooperation, and equality among nations.

The two foreign ministers also signed the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Serbia and the Government of the Republic of Angola on the Gainful Employment of Family Members of Diplomats and Members of the Administrative and Technical Staff of Diplomatic Missions.