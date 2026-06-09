Gastroenterology of the Rockies Appoints Dr. Kelly Zucker as Chief Medical Officer

Kelly Zucker, DO

GI of the Rockies took this opportunity to appoint Dr. Zucker as leader who can guide the practice through continued growth & toward its clinical quality goals.

It’s an honor to take on this opportunity and help shape the future of our practice.” — Dr. Kelly Zucker

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DENVER, CO — Gastroenterology of the Rockies recently announced that Dr. Kelly Zucker has been appointed Chief Medical Officer (CMO), succeeding Dr. Sim Bedi. With the position becoming available, Gastroenterology of the Rockies took the opportunity to appoint a leader who can help guide the practice through its next phase of growth and clinical quality goals.

The organization expressed its appreciation for Dr. Bedi’s service in the CMO role. “We appreciate Dr. Bedi’s contributions and wish him well as he continues his clinical work with patients,” said Joseph Cassara, MD, MBA, with Gastroenterology of the Rockies.

Dr. Cassara noted that Dr. Zucker exhibits strong decision-making abilities in the clinical setting, something that’s essential for modern medical practices.

“Dr. Zucker brings strong clinical expertise, a thoughtful leadership approach and a deep commitment to patient care,” he said. “I’m confident she will help guide the organization forward in meaningful ways.”

In her new role, Dr. Zucker will continue caring for patients while helping guide the organization’s clinical direction, including quality performance, patient safety and consistency of care.

1. Balance growth with consistency.

2. Preserve clinical autonomy while strengthening accountability.

3. Strengthen the connection between clinical care and executive decisions.

Moving Healthcare Forward with Physician Leadership

Dr. Zucker sees this new role as an opportunity that reflects forward momentum at Gastroenterology of the Rockies, and her commitment to thoughtful, patient-centered care.

“I am excited to step into the Chief Medical Officer role as part of my professional journey in medicine,” said Dr. Zucker. “It’s an honor to take on this opportunity and help shape the future of our practice.”

With Dr. Zucker’s appointment, Gastroenterology of the Rockies continues to strengthen its physician-led approach while investing in the collaboration and clinical leadership needed to support patients and providers alike.

About Gastroenterology of the Rockies

For over 30 years, Gastroenterology of the Rockies has provided leading GI care in the Denver metro area. The medical group offers a full range of diagnostic, therapeutic, and outpatient services, specializing in colonoscopy procedures, liver disease, advanced endoscopic procedures, and inflammatory bowel disease. With a focus on patient-centered care and medical innovation, GI of the Rockies is committed to advancing the field of gastroenterology.

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