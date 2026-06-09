Arts Garage Celebrates 15 Years of Community Impact, Raises Nearly $15,000 for PLACES! Summer Theatre Camp

Arts Garage Logo 15th Anniversary Party, 70s Jukebox: A Fundraiser for PLACES! Summer Theatre Camp Tom Porter's Great Tribute Bands 15th Anniversary Party, 70s Jukebox: A Fundraiser for PLACES! Summer Theatre Camp Tom Porter's Great Tribute Bands

Delray Beach nonprofit marks milestone anniversary with interactive fundraising concert supporting arts education for local youth

We are incredibly grateful to everyone who joined us in celebrating this milestone and investing in the next generation of artists...” — Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, celebrated 15 years of inspiring, educating, and connecting the community through the arts, raising nearly $15,000 during its 15th Anniversary Party, 70s Jukebox: A Fundraiser for PLACES! Summer Theatre Camp.Held on May 29, the milestone celebration welcomed a packed house of supporters, artists, donors, volunteers and community members for an evening of live music, nostalgia, and philanthropy. Sponsored by Tom Porter's Great Tribute Bands, the interactive concert invited attendees to vote throughout the evening, helping shape the show's setlist in real time and creating a one-of-a-kind audience experience.Proceeds from the event will support scholarships, program resources, and expanded access to arts education through PLACES!, Arts Garage’s immersive summer theatre camp for aspiring performers ages 8-15. The program provides young artists with opportunities to develop confidence, creativity, collaboration, and performance skills in a supportive and inclusive environment.The fundraising concert capped a season of anniversary celebrations for Arts Garage, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony where Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Marci Woodward presented a proclamation recognizing the organization's 15 years of contributions to arts, culture, and community engagement throughout Delray Beach and Palm Beach County."We are incredibly grateful to everyone who joined us in celebrating this milestone and investing in the next generation of artists, especially Tom Porter and Tom Porter's Great Tribute Bands for helping make this unforgettable evening possible," said Marjorie Waldo, President and CEO of Arts Garage. "For 15 years, Arts Garage has been committed to making the arts accessible to all, and the success of this event helps ensure that more young people will have the opportunity to discover their voices, build confidence, and experience the transformative power of the arts."Arts Garage's anniversary fundraising campaign continues through June, with a goal of raising $20,000 to support scholarships and expand access to arts education for local youth.This summer's PLACES! program includes four weeklong sessions led by theatre professionals, each focused on a different area of theatrical training:-Week 1: Technical Theatre & Playwriting (July 6-10)-Week 2: Improvisation (July 13-17)-Week 3: Musical Theatre (July 20-24)-Week 4: Acting (July 27-31)Community members interested in supporting PLACES! Summer Theatre Camp or learning more about upcoming sessions can visit: https://artsgarage.org/events/category/places/ About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

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