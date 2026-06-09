Taylor Upstate Releases 2026 Soft Serve Equipment Pricing Data and Warns Buyers About Obsolete Machines

Free soft serve profit & payback calculator — see what a Taylor machine earns per serving, per season, and how fast it pays for itself at taylor-upstate.com

Upstate NY's only authorized Taylor dealer publishes certified pre-owned price ranges and cautions buyers about unsupportable machines.

Warehouses sell machines on a pallet and disappear. We deliver, install, train your staff, and answer the phone when something goes wrong — and there's never an extra charge for any of it.” — Eric Stewart

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand for commercial soft serve and frozen dessert equipment climbs into the 2026 summer season, Taylor Upstate — Upstate New York’s only authorized Taylor distributor and factory-trained service center since 1981 — has published current pricing data for its Taylor Certified Pre-Owned equipment, alongside a warning to first-time operators about a growing problem in the used-equipment market: liquidation warehouses and online resellers offloading obsolete machines that no authorized service organization can repair.What Certified Pre-Owned Taylor Equipment Actually Costs in 2026Taylor Upstate’s certified pre-owned pricing now spans three clearly defined equipment categories, giving operators a realistic benchmark for what reconditioned, warrantied Taylor equipment costs — figures that are rarely published anywhere in the foodservice equipment market:Equipment Category Representative Taylor Models Certified Pre-Owned Price RangeSingle-flavor soft serve (countertop & floor) C512, C706, C707, C708, C709 $8,500 – $13,500Multi-flavor & twist (floor models) C712, C722, C791, C794 $11,500 – $29,500Frozen beverage & specialty Frozen cocktail, shake, frozen yogurt & beverage dispensers $4,900 – $19,500Every Taylor Certified Pre-Owned machine is torn down and rebuilt with genuine Taylor OEM parts, passes a 50-point mechanical, electrical, refrigerant, and food-safety inspection, and is set to New York health-code temperatures before it leaves the shop. Delivery, professional installation, on-site staff training, model-specific start-up supplies, marketing materials, and a full 365-day parts-and-labor warranty are included with every sale at no additional charge.Why the Used Market Is Heating UpSoft serve carries some of the strongest margins in foodservice. Made from mix, a single serving costs only pennies — typically well under 10% of its selling price — leaving gross margins north of 90% per serving. (Premium house-made ice cream produced on a batch freezer runs a higher food cost, roughly 20% to 30%, for gross margins near 70% to 80%.) Those economics are driving rising demand for certified pre-owned equipment among seasonal businesses, food trucks, first-time operators, and multi-location operators equipping new locations quickly across Upstate New York’s tourism-driven summer economy.New: A Free Profit & Payback Calculator for OperatorsTo help operators run these numbers for their own business, Taylor Upstate has published a free Soft Serve Profit & Payback Calculator at taylor-upstate.com/soft-serve-profit-calculator. Operators enter their own serving size, pricing, daily volume, and FlavorBurst upcharge to see profit per serving, per day, and across a full 180-day Upstate New York season — and exactly how fast a certified pre-owned machine pays for itself.Buyer Beware: Obsolete Machines With No Available PartsThat same demand, Taylor Upstate cautions, has pulled a wave of unsupportable equipment into the market. A significant share of the used Taylor machines circulating through liquidation warehouses, auction sites, and general resellers are obsolete models the manufacturer no longer produces parts for — including the Taylor 336, 339, 751, 754, and 8754. Sellers may advertise a “warranty” or tell buyers to “just call Taylor for service,” but when a major component fails on one of these machines, the parts no longer exist, and no authorized dealer can source them. A warranty on an obsolete machine is effectively worthless the moment a key part goes.“Our concern is for the operator opening their first shop who walks away with a bad first impression of the best brand in the industry — because of a company that has nothing to do with Taylor but pretends to. These sellers don’t have certified technicians, they don’t have genuine OEM parts, and they don’t have the hundred years of Taylor knowledge behind them. They sell a machine on a pallet and disappear. When it breaks down on a Saturday in July, the operator blames Taylor — and that’s the part that’s unfair. Taylor earned its reputation over a century. We’re not going to let a warehouse selling dead machines undo that for a brand-new customer.” — Eric Stewart, Taylor UpstateThe Authorized Difference — Included at No Extra ChargeBy contrast, every certified pre-owned machine Taylor Upstate sells is backed by the same EPA-certified, factory-trained technicians who service brand-new equipment — reaching most Upstate NY locations within 24 hours of a service call, with a 94% first-visit fix rate. And the support does not stop at delivery. Every purchase includes, at no additional cost:• Professional delivery anywhere in Upstate New York• Professional installation by factory-trained technicians• On-site staff training on operation, cleaning, and maintenance• Model-specific start-up supplies — OEM brushes, tune-up kit, lubricant, sanitizer, re-run pail, and wash bucket• Marketing support — posters, outdoor signage, and social media promotion• Grand-opening support to get the operation making money from day one• A full 365-day parts-and-labor warranty backed by Taylor Upstate’s own service organizationTaylor Upstate advises any operator considering a used soft serve machine to check the model number before buying, and to confirm that genuine OEM parts are still manufactured for it. The company’s certified pre-owned program covers only current-generation equipment with fully stocked, available Taylor OEM parts — the same parts used in warranty repairs on new machines.About Taylor UpstateTaylor Upstate is Upstate New York’s only authorized Taylor Company distributor and factory-trained service center, serving the region since 1981 from offices in Troy and Marcellus, NY. The company sells new and Taylor Certified Pre-Owned soft serve, frozen yogurt, frozen beverage, milkshake, and batch-freezer equipment; provides factory-authorized service for 30+ Middleby commercial brands through the Middleby Advantage program; and stocks genuine Taylor OEM parts with same-day shipping at TaylorUpstateStore.com. GPS-dispatched, EPA-certified technicians cover all of Upstate New York with a 24-hour response time and a 94% first-visit fix rate.Media ContactEric StewartTaylor UpstatePhone: 800-678-2956Email: sales@taylor-upstate.comWeb: https://www.taylor-upstate.com

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