Temporary closure of adult fitness area of Reservatório Park for renovation of floor mats

MACAU, June 9 - As the adult fitness area of Reservatório Park has been in use for years, the floor mats have shown signs of aging and warping. Starting from 10 June, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out renovation works of the floor mats in the fitness area with replacement of the safety mats. The works are expected to last until 9 July while adjustments may be made in response to weather conditions.

During the works period, the adult fitness area will be enclosed and temporarily closed. IAM calls on the public to pay attention to the instructions on site and refrain from entering the enclosed area to avoid accidents. IAM apologises for the inconvenience caused to the public.