Cultural Affairs Bureau conducts structural monitoring of the Ruins of St. Paul’s

MACAU, June 9 - In order to strengthen the protection of the Ruins of St. Paul’s, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will carry out a 3D laser scanning of the monument from 11:30pm to 7am, from 14 to 18 June. The corresponding collected data will later be analysed and compared in order to scientifically monitor the present status of structural integrity of the monument. To ensure public safety and carry out the necessary monitoring works, barricades will be temporarily placed in the forecourt of the Ruins of St. Paul’s during the abovementioned period, separating the public from the mentioned intervention area.

Through the Macao World Heritage Monitoring Centre, IC continues to regularly monitor the general state of conservation of the Ruins of St. Paul’s, including tasks of 3D laser scanning and direct inspections, altogether enabling appropriate maintenance and conservation works to be carried out in a timely manner.

For further enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.