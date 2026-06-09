UM to co-host AULP Annual Meeting next Monday

MACAU, June 9 - The 35th Annual Meeting of the Association of Portuguese Speaking Universities (AULP) will take place in Macao from 15 to 17 June. Co-hosted by the University of Macau (UM), Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), and Macao University of Tourism (UTM), the three-day event will bring together around 150 university representatives and guests from Portuguese-speaking countries and regions.

To mark the 45th anniversaries of both UM and MPU as well as the 40th anniversary of AULP, this year’s meeting will take place in Macao again, as it was in 2021. Themed ‘International University Collaboration: Strengthening Academic and Cultural Ties between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Macao-Hengqin and the Portuguese-Speaking Countries’, the meeting will highlight the advantages of the synergy between Macao and Hengqin, and serve to deepen exchanges and cooperation in higher education between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. University representatives and guests will engage in in-depth discussions on two major topics: ‘inter-university partnerships’, and ‘the role of the Portuguese language as a cultural bridge’.

Day one will take place at the Multi-function Hall of the UM Guest House and will feature the opening ceremony, a seminar, and the launch event of a commemorative publication honouring the Portuguese poet Luís de Camões. Day two will be held at MPU and will include group meetings, a roundtable discussion, and a book launch event. Day three will take place at UTM and will feature the General Assembly Meeting of AULP, the presentation of the 2025 Prémio Fernão Mendes Pinto Award, and the closing ceremony.

AULP comprises over 100 higher education institutions in Portugal, Brazil, Angola, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Timor-Leste, and Macao. Its mission is to promote the shared development of the Portuguese language around the globe.