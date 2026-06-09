SAR Government Organizes Delegation to Brazil, Facilitating Multiple Pharmaceutical Cooperation Projects Promoting the Chinese Mainland and Macao's Greater Health Industries to Expand into the Brazilian Market

MACAU, June 9 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao SAR (hereinafter referred to as "IPIM") organized a delegation of over 40 entrepreneurs, industry association representatives, and industry-academia-research professionals from Macao and the Chinese Mainland to complete an 8-day business exchange trip to São Paulo, Brazil. During the trip, a series of activities were carried out, including visits to industry exhibitions, on-site inspections, official meetings, company visits, exchange sessions, and seminars. Multiple cooperation agreements were facilitated during the trip, including: Macau Investment and Development Limited (MID) leading its subsidiary, the Guangdong-Macau Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd., to sign a cooperation agreement with the Federal Pharmacy Council of Brazil (CFF), and delegation members signing 5 cooperation agreements with local Brazilian companies. Participating enterprises from all sides recognized the broad prospects for cooperation in the bio-pharmaceutical industry chain among the Chinese Mainland, Macao, and Brazil, and agreed that this visit will help deepen economic and trade cooperation between Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Precisely Connecting with Brazilian Resources, Expanding into the Latin American Industry Chain

A Macao delegation member stated that Brazil, as the most populous country with the largest market scale among Portuguese-speaking countries, is highly attractive to enterprises seeking to expand into Portuguese-speaking markets. The main goal of this trip was to find product distribution partners. During the itinerary, they were able to hold negotiations with local policy experts, distributors, and marketing partners, hoping to achieve a breakthrough from zero by first registering and listing products suitable for the Brazilian market.

A member who serves as the China representative of a European active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sourcing platform pointed out that Macao, as China's bridge to Portuguese-speaking countries, demonstrates the advantages of an exchange platform. Through this visit, he was able to meet pharmaceutical industry professionals from the Chinese Mainland, Macao, and Brazil, effectively connecting with relevant resources. Macao's preferential tax system and related support policies, as well as its advantages in connecting with Portuguese-speaking countries, are all important considerations for establishing a regional foothold in Macao to radiate into the Latin American market.

Opening the Door to the Chinese Market, Deepening International Exchanges and Cooperation

A representative of a Brazilian pharmaceutical association stated that participating in exchange sessions was the starting point for establishing ties between the two sides, and believed that Brazil can provide a clinical trial site for innovative drugs being developed by China in terms of clinical research and drug testing. Both sides look forward to deepening cooperation in new drug research and development, clinical trial collaboration, and product co-development, thereby promoting the transformation and market application of scientific research results, and using Macao to facilitate product entry into the Chinese market.

IPIM will closely align with Macao's positioning as a "precisely connecting link" between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, in line with the SAR Government's "1+4" industry development direction, to assist Macao and Mainland enterprises in efficiently connecting with market resources in Portuguese-speaking countries, promoting the layout of the traditional Chinese medicine, bio-pharmaceutical, and Greater Health industry chains in the Latin American region.