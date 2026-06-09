Macao Polytechnic University Holds 2026 Graduation Ceremony, Nearly 1,700 Graduates Embark on a New Journey

MACAU, June 9 - The Macao Polytechnic University Graduation Ceremony for Academic Year 2025/2026 took place on 9th June, at 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at the University’s Sports Pavilion. Each ceremony began with the national flag raising and the singing of the national anthem. Nearly 1,700 doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degree students successfully completed their studies and graduated from the University. The representative of Chief Executive of the Macao SAR and Chancellor of Macao Polytechnic University, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, Ms O Lam stated that the Macao SAR Government will continue to support the development of Macao Polytechnic University, with particular emphasis on supporting the University’s extension of educational operations as well as its campus development in the Hengqin Cooperation Zone. The Government will actively introduce first-class international higher education resources and promote the internationalisation of talent cultivation, scientific research, and technological exchange.

The morning ceremony was officiated by the representative of Chief Executive of the Macao SAR and Chancellor of Macao Polytechnic University, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, Ms O Lam; President of the University Council of Macao Polytechnic University, Dr Chui Sai Cheong; and Rector of Macao Polytechnic University, Professor Zhou Zhongrong. Other distinguished guests included Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Mr. Shi Shuzheng; Director of the Department of Information and Public Diplomacy of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in Macao SAR, Mr. Gao Yuan; Director of Education and Youth Development Bureau of Macao SAR, Mr Gong Zhiming; as well as members of the University Council and the Development Foundation, university leaders from nine higher education institutions, including the University of Macau, the University’s faculty members, graduates and their families and friends. Together six thousands people attended today’s ceremonies. The event was held on a grand scale, with relatives and friends from all over the world watching the live broadcast online.

In Ms O Lam’s speech, she stated that the National 15th Five-Year Plan outlines the development of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) City and supports Macao universities in extending their operations in Hengqin, thus pointing the way for the high-quality development of Macao's higher education. Under the leadership of the Chief Executive, the Macao SAR government is proactively aligning with the National 15th Five-Year Plan, formulating and implementing Macao's 3rd Five-Year Plan, guiding universities to optimise their disciplinary layout, strengthen industry-academia-research collaboration, and deepen international cooperation, further leveraging Macao's unique advantages and continuously expanding new opportunities for the development of Macao's higher education. She affirmed the long-term achievements of the Macao Polytechnic University, noting that the University has cultivated a large number of outstanding talents for Macao society and the nation, particularly in areas such as bilingual education (Chinese and Portuguese), health and wellness, and sports science, demonstrating its significant advantages and fruitful results, making important contributions to the development of Macao's higher education.

In Rector Zhou Zhongrong’s speech, he expressed his gratitude to the nation, the Macao SAR Government and all sectors of the community for their longstanding support which has enabled Macao Polytechnic University to make steady progress and achieve outstanding results in talent cultivation, scientific research, social services and international collaboration. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the University’s foundation. Over the past 45 years, Macao Polytechnic University has remained committed to its mission of fostering patriotism and love for Macao while cultivating virtue and nurturing talent. The University is now actively involved in the development of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) City, together with the University of Macau and other higher education institutions. Rector Zhou encouraged the graduates to uphold the spirit of patriotism and love for Macao, and to dedicate themselves to the prosperity of the country and Macao; to maintain a lifelong thirst for knowledge and to ride the wave of scientific and technological innovation; and to embrace a sense of responsibility and hard work, forging their own glory through determination. He urged the graduates to seize the opportunities presented by the beginning of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and Macao’s 3rd Five-Year Plan, forging ahead bravely in the wider world and writing their own youthful chapters.

During the morning session for postgraduate programmes, Chou Ka Seng, a graduate representative from the Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Applied Technology programme, delivered a vote of thanks. He expressed his gratitude to the Macao SAR Government for its long-term commitment to and investment in higher education, and to Macao Polytechnic University for creating a path for postgraduate students to pursue their scientific research dreams, enabling those dreams to reach greater heights and bringing their research achievements to the international stage. He shared with fellow graduates the core values he had cultivated over the years at Macao Polytechnic University – “to stand on a foundation of professionalism, to engage with the world from an international perspective, and to drive industrial progress with scientific evidence”.

During the afternoon session for bachelor’s degree programmes, Wong Weng Ian, a graduate representative from the Bachelor of Physical Education programme, delivered a vote of thanks. She expressed her gratitude to Macao Polytechnic University for creating an environment that encourages excellence, and to every teacher for their generous guidance, which has enabled students to grow in both academics and life. She concluded by quoting the essence of Wushu culture – "Jing (essence), Qi (energy), and Shen (spirit)" – namely, the relentless pursuit of excellence, a commanding and confident presence, and a calm, focused mind – as a message of encouragement to all bachelor’s degree graduates.