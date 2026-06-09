Two intersections along US 160 Main Street in Cortez will see upgrades to signals

Cortez — The Colorado Department of Transportation and contracting partner Morton Electric will begin a traffic signal improvement project along US Highway 160 Main Street in Cortez. Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, June 15, and continue through August.

Two Main Street intersections will undergo improvements at Mildred Road and Harrison Street. New pedestrian features such as crosswalks, curb ramps and audible signals will be installed to support all modes of transportation.

“Traffic signals play an important role in connecting neighborhoods, schools, businesses and community destinations such as the park on Mildred Road,” said Regional Transportation Director, Julie Constan. “These upgrades create more accessible, safer and reliable travel options for everyone who uses these intersections. The improvements will benefit individuals with disabilities, to those riding bikes, to families using strollers.”

Upgraded signal technology is important for driver safety as well. Improved traffic management systems reduce conflicts between vehicles and allow for more efficient movements. These enhancements can improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and lower the likelihood of crashes. Vehicle detection equipment can also adjust signal timing based on real-time traffic demand, improving overall intersection operations.

Additionally, new traffic signals will utilize energy-efficient LED technology, which consumes less electricity and requires less maintenance than older incandescent signal systems.

Schedule

Work is scheduled to take place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The project is expected to be completed in August.

Travel Impacts

Motorists can expect single-lane and turn-lane closures in both directions of US 160 throughout construction

Closures will occur at both the Harrison Street and Mildred Road intersections

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, follow posted signage and allow extra travel time while work is underway

Map of project worksites in Cortez, US 160 MainStreet at Mildred Road and Harrison Street.

Project Contact Information

For additional information about this project, contact the project team.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!