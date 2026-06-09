New COREtec Flooring Resource Center Helps Homeowners Compare Waterproof Flooring Options

COREtec Cairo Oak Waterproof Flooring

Homeowner-focused guide helps shoppers compare COREtec flooring collections, construction, installation needs, and long-term performance before they buy.

COREtec is one of the most recognized names in waterproof luxury vinyl flooring, but homeowners still need help deciding which product makes sense for their room, budget, and design goals.” — Jim Daniels

DALTON, GA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carpets in Dalton has launched a new COREtec Flooring Resource Center designed to help homeowners make more informed decisions when shopping for luxury vinyl plank and waterproof flooring.The online resource center brings together practical guidance on COREtec flooring styles, product construction, installation considerations, performance expectations, and collection comparisons. Instead of treating COREtec as a simple product category, Carpets in Dalton created the resource center as a buying tool for homeowners who want to understand what separates one COREtec floor from another before choosing a product for their home.“Homeowners are doing more flooring research online than ever before, but that does not always make the decision easier,” said Jim Daniels, President of Carpets in Dalton. “A photo and a color name rarely tell the whole story. The COREtec Flooring Resource Center gives shoppers a clearer way to compare products, understand construction differences, and choose flooring that fits the way they actually live.”The resource center is especially useful for homeowners evaluating luxury vinyl plank for kitchens, living rooms, basements, bedrooms, entryways, and other high-traffic areas. Topics include how COREtec floors are built, how COREtec compares with other vinyl flooring options, what buyers should consider before installation, and how to choose among different COREtec collections.The new guide also reflects a larger shift in how homeowners shop for flooring. Many buyers begin the process online, long before they speak with a retailer or visit a showroom. Carpets in Dalton developed the COREtec Flooring Resource Center to bring expert retail guidance into that early research stage, where homeowners often need help sorting through product claims, technical terms, wear layers, waterproof performance, and design options.“COREtec is one of the most recognized names in waterproof luxury vinyl flooring, but homeowners still need help deciding which product makes sense for their room, budget, and design goals,” Daniels said. “Our goal is to give customers the kind of guidance they would expect from an experienced flooring specialist, but in a format they can use while researching from home.”The COREtec Flooring Resource Center supports Carpets in Dalton’s broader commitment to educational flooring content for homeowners, interior designers, and buyers comparing high-quality flooring options online. By organizing COREtec information in one place, the company aims to make the flooring selection process more useful, less rushed, and easier to understand.For more information, visit www.carpetsindalton.com/coretec About Carpets in DaltonCarpets in Dalton is a flooring retailer based in Dalton, Georgia, offering carpet, custom size rugs, luxury vinyl flooring, hardwood, laminate, and other residential flooring products. The company works with homeowners, interior designers, and flooring buyers seeking trusted product guidance, competitive pricing, and access to leading flooring brands.

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