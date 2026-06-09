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Public Invited to Review and Comment on Draft Restoration Plan and Environmental Assessment and Consent Decree for Flat Creek Natural Resource Damage Assessment

In response to a 2018 fish kill in Dawsonville, Georgia DNR worked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to develop a draft restoration plan to benefit the federally threatened Cherokee darter and other species impacted by a chemical spill. This U.S. Department of the Interior news release provides details about the proposed plan, including how the public can review it and provide comments.

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Public Invited to Review and Comment on Draft Restoration Plan and Environmental Assessment and Consent Decree for Flat Creek Natural Resource Damage Assessment

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