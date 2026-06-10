Smith Will Exhibit at the Symposium on Counterfeit Parts and Materials

Allison Levine, Senior Director of Aerospace and Defense at Smith Tim McQuade, Managing Director of Aerospace and Defense Business

The company will showcase its innovative approach to counterfeit mitigation and quality assurance

We look forward to discussing how our innovative processes, services, and technologies help prevent inauthentic parts from entering the supply chain and raise the bar for quality across the industry.” — Allison Levine, Senior Director of Aerospace and Defense at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its upcoming exhibition at the Symposium on Counterfeit Parts and Materials from Tuesday, June 23, to Thursday, June 25. The event will be held at the College Park Marriott Conference Center in College Park, Maryland. This will be Smith’s second time exhibiting at the symposium.Organized by the Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA) and University of Maryland’s Center for Advanced Life Cycle Engineering (CALCE), this conference aims to raise awareness about the dangers of using counterfeit materials and spotlight actionable solutions for preventing the spread of counterfeit parts.“With the current memory shortage impacting manufacturers across the supply chain, having a proactive counterfeit-mitigation strategy has become more critical than ever,” said Allison Levine, Senior Director of Aerospace and Defense at Smith. “We look forward to meeting with symposium attendees and discussing how our innovative processes, services, and technologies help prevent inauthentic and suspect parts from entering the supply chain and raise the bar for quality excellence across the industry.”Smith representatives will be on hand to discuss the company’s counterfeit-mitigation strategies and practices, as well as its broad suite of service offerings tailored to the aerospace and defense industry . From last-time buys and obsolescence management to long-term procurement of advanced components, Smith’s reliable supply chain support, dedicated compliance team, and commitment to the highest quality standards ensure its customers can secure the parts they need with confidence.“Smith’s robust supply chain security protocols and industry-leading quality program uphold the stringent standards of our aerospace and defense customers and help validate the integrity of their crucial components,” said Tim McQuade, Managing Director of Aerospace and Defense Business. “As we look ahead to the symposium, we are excited to work with our partners in this sphere to develop effective strategies that support their sourcing and procurement needs.”WHAT: Symposium on Counterfeit Parts and MaterialsWHEN: Tuesday, June 23 to Thursday, June 25WHERE: Smith Exhibition ShowcaseCollege Park Marriott Conference Center3501 University Blvd EHyattsville, MD 20783About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.45 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks ninth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

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