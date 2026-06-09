31st MXG reorganizes, reactivates 31st AMXS

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy -- The 31st Maintenance Group commemorated the inactivation of the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron, 510th Fighter Generation Squadron and 555th Fighter Generation Squadron and reactivated the 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during a ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 8, 2026.

The event acknowledged the three squadrons’ reorganization into one through three relinquishment of command ceremonies for U.S. Air Force Maj. Carissa Dobbins, 56th RGS commander, U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Briney, 510th FGS commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryan Beals, 555th FGS commander.

Upon return from his current deployment, Beals will assume command of the reactivated 31st AMXS.

This reactivation marks another significant milestone for the squadron, which has a long history of providing aircraft maintenance support across multiple decades, locations and organizational structures. Most recently, the 31st AMXS was reorganized in 2022 into the 510th FGS, 555th FGS and 56th RGS as part of a combat-oriented maintenance organization initiative.

Over the past four years at Aviano, the three squadrons played a critical role in maintaining combat-ready aircraft and supporting operations across the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. These efforts resulted in many accomplishments, including all three squadrons being recognized in the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award earned by the 31st Fighter Wing for the years 2022-2023.

“We rise to the occasion and execute with unmatched excellence,” said Briney. “That doesn’t happen by accident, and it’s produced in the daily work that each and every one of you put out there in this world.”

The 31st AMXS carries a proud lineage and was first activated in 1952 as the 31st Periodic Maintenance Squadron at Turner Air Force Base, Georgia. As the three squadrons reconsolidate under one name, their legacy and accomplishments will continue through the 31st AMXS.

“As we’ve been in transition with the inactivation ahead, I have absolutely no doubt we’ll continue to succeed, no matter what’s changing around us,” said Dobbins, as she addressed the ceremony attendees. “Squadron names may change, organizational charts may change, but outstanding maintainers remain outstanding maintainers.”

Serving as both a conclusion and a beginning, the ceremony honored the achievements of the 56th RGS, 510th FGS and 555th FGS and marked a new era for the 31st AMXS. Though organizational structures may change, the maintenance mission remains dedicated to delivering safe, reliable and combat-ready aircraft in support of U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa, NATO allies and operations around the world.

“One thing that doesn’t change, even though this is a significant transition, is the readiness that it takes. We have to be ready to go,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Bryant, 31st MXG commander. “While change is constantly happening in the squadron, world class aircraft maintenance support is ongoing. Wherever that is, wherever we go, let us pursue that greatness.”