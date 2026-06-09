Award-winning book HUMONY MINDSET Now Available in Spanish

Spanish language edition of Humony Mindset Humony MIndset awarded NFAA Silver Medal

Mentalidad Humony is Author's First Work Translated into Spanish

We cannot continue to allow what divides us as individuals to undermine what unites us as human beings.” — Steven Howard

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caliente Press announces the Spanish publication of the award-winning book HUMONY MINDSET: Change the World by Changing Your Mindset. The book was awarded a Silver Medal last month from the Nonfiction Authors Association.

The Spanish-language version, titled MENTALIDAD HUMONY: Cambia el mundo cambiando tu mentalidad, is now available globally on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats. Award-winning Mexican author Adriana Fuentes Díaz edited this Spanish version.

Humony Mindset identifies practical ways for individuals to reduce the current divisiveness in society and workplaces by intentionally approaching all interactions with others from a place of peacefulness, compassion, kindness, and respect. And by accepting all others for who they truly are.

Humony is a word created by award-winning author Steven Howard comprising Human, Humanity, and Harmony to reflect the need to build and live lives of connection, wellbeing, and harmony.

“None of us can solve world hunger or the Middle East peace crisis,” notes author Howard. “But we can each ensure our neighborhoods, workplaces, and communities can become less divisive, more peaceful, and, most important, better places for our children and grandchildren to inherit.”

HUMONY MINDSET was named the best Social and Political Change book by the Firebird Awards and earned a Reader’s Favorite five-star review. It also garnered a Firebird Award for Best Cover Design.

“We cannot continue to allow what divides us as individuals to undermine what unites us as human beings,” implores Howard. “Every individual possesses the power to transform their part of the world. Each of us has the agency to create a better world for our children and grandchildren to inherit. The willingness to use this agency is tied to our respective mindsets.”

Published by Palm Springs-based imprint Caliente Press, Humony Mindset is available globally in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook formats through Amazon.

Steven Howard is the award-winning author of 26 leadership, business, professional and personal development, decision-making, and societal change books. This is the first time his work has been translated into Spanish.

He is also the co-author of Strong Women Speak on Leadership, Success, and Living Well.

Howard is well known for his international and multicultural perspective, having lived in the USA for over 30 years, Singapore for 21 years, Australia for 12 years, and Mexico City for three years. He currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona.

Contact Information

Caliente Press

Palm Springs, CA

Tel: (760) 835-7870

E-Mail: steven@CalientePress.com

Website: www.CalientePress.com

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