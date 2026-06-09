As Celina ranks as America's fastest-growing city, the local contractor shares the criteria homeowners can use to evaluate fence companies.

CELINA, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Celina, Texas cements its status as America's fastest-growing city, a surge of new homes has turned a once-routine decision into a more consequential one for thousands of arriving households: how to identify the best fence company in Celina, TX . Two Sons Fencing, a Celina-based fence contractor, has outlined a set of practical criteria that homeowners and businesses can use to evaluate local providers as demand across the region continues to climb.Celina expanded 24.6 percent between July 2024 and July 2025 to reach 64,427 residents, the fastest rate of any U.S. city, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates released in May 2026. The city has grown from fewer than 17,000 residents in the 2020 Census, and neighboring North Dallas suburbs such as Prosper, Princeton, Melissa and Anna have ranked among the country's fastest-growing communities as well. With new neighborhoods rising across former ranchland, the volume of fencing projects, from backyard privacy fences to driveway gates, has risen alongside the rooftops.Why the Question Matters NowFencing is among the more visible and longest-lasting improvements a property owner makes, and in a fast-growing market the field of available contractors can be difficult to sort through. Many North Texas homeowner associations require approved fencing within a set window after move-in, which adds time pressure to the decision. The region's climate of summer heat, humidity and seasonal storms also tests materials and workmanship in ways that are not always obvious at the time of installation. Those pressures, the company notes, are why a clear evaluation framework matters more than a single advertising claim.Six Criteria for Evaluating a Fence CompanyAccording to Two Sons Fencing, homeowners searching for the best fence company in Celina, TX can narrow the field by weighing the following factors rather than price alone.1. Verified licensing, bonding and insuranceConfirming that a contractor is licensed, bonded and adequately insured protects the property owner if an accident or dispute occurs during installation. Asking for proof of coverage, including the dollar amount, is a reasonable first step. Two Sons Fencing reports that it is licensed, bonded and carries $2 million in insurance.2. The length and terms of the workmanship warrantyA warranty signals how long a contractor expects its installations to hold up and what it will stand behind. Terms vary widely across the market, so reading what is covered, and for how long, is worthwhile. Two Sons Fencing backs its installations with a lifetime workmanship warranty.3. Handling of HOA approvals and permitsIn master-planned North Texas communities, fence styles, heights and materials are frequently governed by association rules, and permits may be required. A contractor that manages the approval and permitting process on a homeowner's behalf can reduce delays and the risk of a non-compliant installation. The company states that it handles HOA approvals and permit pulling for clients.4. Materials matched to the North Texas climateCedar board-on-board fencing remains popular across the region for its balance of privacy, cost and HOA acceptance, while ornamental iron, vinyl and chain link each serve distinct needs around security, maintenance and budget. A contractor able to explain the trade-offs, rather than defaulting to a single product, helps owners match materials to conditions. Two Sons Fencing installs wood, vinyl, chain link and ornamental iron fencing, along with automatic and custom gates.5. A verifiable local track recordRecent, location-specific reviews and references offer a clearer picture than general claims. Checking a contractor's profile on independent platforms, including its Google Business Profile, allows homeowners to read unfiltered feedback. Two Sons Fencing maintains a five-star rating across more than 150 customer reviews and has served Celina, Prosper, Frisco and McKinney since 2019.6. Transparent, written estimatesA detailed written estimate that specifies materials, scope and timeline allows for an accurate comparison between bids and reduces the chance of later surprises. The company provides free on-site estimates and notes that financing is available for larger projects.About the Source: Two Sons FencingTwo Sons Fencing is a family-owned fence company founded by two brothers and based in Celina, Texas. Since 2019, the company has served Celina, Prosper, Frisco, McKinney and the surrounding North DFW suburbs, installing wood, vinyl, chain link and ornamental iron fencing, automatic and custom gates, and outdoor living features such as patios, pergolas and artificial turf, in addition to fence staining and repair. The company is licensed, bonded and $2 million insured, backs its work with a lifetime workmanship warranty, and operates as ' Two Sons Fencing - Celina Based Fence Company ' on Google."In our view, the best fence company for any homeowner is the one that is properly insured, stands behind its work in writing, and knows the local HOA and permit landscape," a company spokesperson said. "As Celina grows, our goal is to help people ask the right questions, whether or not they ultimately choose us."Looking AheadWith Census data placing Celina and its neighbors at the front of the nation's growth, demand for fencing across the area is expected to remain strong through 2026 and beyond. For the households arriving each month, the most durable advice is not a single recommendation but a method: prioritize verified licensing and insurance, warranty strength, HOA and permit support, climate-appropriate materials and a documented local record. Applied consistently, those criteria tend to make the right fit for a given property clear.About Two Sons FencingTwo Sons Fencing is a family-owned fence company based in Celina, Texas, serving Celina, Prosper, Frisco, McKinney and the North DFW suburbs since 2019. Licensed, bonded and $2 million insured, the company installs wood, vinyl, chain link and ornamental iron fencing, automatic and custom gates, and outdoor living features, and backs its work with a lifetime workmanship warranty.

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